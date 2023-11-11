What channel is the Ole Miss vs Georgia game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

Week 11's Ole Miss versus Georgia clash pits the two best teams at the top of the SEC right now. Both of them are on massive win streaks and show no signs of slowing down, and in this game, something's got to give to pave the way for new stories heading into the conference title game, and the CFP in general.

Ole Miss is on a blistering five-game winning streak in a season that not a lot of people thought they'd see much success. They've already far surpassed their performance last year and hopes are riding high for the Rebels this time around. Still, they're facing an undefeated Georgia team that looks well on its way to a three-peat and a date with destiny.

As for the Bulldogs, it sure must feel like a million bucks for their fans right now. After winning back-to-back titles, head coach Kirby Smart's squad is every bit the contender once more, and then some. However, they did slide to No. 2 on the latest CFP rankings, with No. 1 belonging to Ohio State (via ESPN), something they'll likely want to remedy soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the Ole Miss vs Georgia game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the Ole Miss vs Georgia college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Ole Miss vs Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 7 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Ole Miss vs Georgia college football matchup is 7 p.m. E.T.

Ole Miss' quarterback situation

Jaxson Dart will be the other half of this clash of two of the best quarterbacks in the SEC as of the moment. He has been quite critical to the Rebels' massive success this year, throwing for 2,467 pass yards on 160-for-244 with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions through nine games.

Dart has risen quite far from his pre-season outlook to be one of the best assets in Ole Miss' offense. His contributions have led his team to ranking 7th in yards per pass, as well as a top 20 rank in points per game, yards per game, points per play and yards per play. These numbers might not jump out of the stat sheet, but the Rebels' win-loss record is proof that things are indeed working.

Georgia's quarterback situation

Carson Beck is not a usual name in the Heisman conversation this year, but good news for Georgia fans: Beck recently entered the top five of QB power rankings (via CBS Sports).

Currently at No. 4 above Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Beck was still able to guide Georgia to the win against Mizzou even if he didn't light up the stat sheet much. This meant that the Bulldogs are now one win away from clinching the SEC East, which puts them even closer to yet another conference title and potentially a legendary three-peat.