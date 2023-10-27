What channel is the Oregon vs Utah game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

As part of college football's absolutely loaded week 9, the upcoming clash between Oregon and Utah stands out as a significant matchup, featuring two of the nation's top teams. Both the Ducks and the Utes got off to excellent starts this season, but only one of them will come out on top in Salt Lake.

It's worth noting that Utah is coming off an amazing victory over the mighty USC Trojans, giving Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams' squad its second blackeye of the year en route to a 6-1 record. But of course, the Ducks are coming into this Oregon vs Utah matchup with a similar win-loss slate.

Star QB Bo Nix and running back Bucky Irving were instrumental in Oregon's recent victory over Washington State. But since the Cougars are far from a marquee team, they're going to be facing a real test when they visit the Utes--rightfully so.

What channel is the Oregon vs Utah game on?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo TV

The Oregon vs Utah college football game is going to be broadcast live on FOX. Gus Johnson will be on play-by-play duties, joined by analyst Joel Klatt and sideline reporter Jenny Taft.

You can also catch a live stream of the game on Fubo TV, which offers a free trial period if you sign up soon.

Oregon vs Utah start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

On Saturday, October 28th, the kickoff for the Oregon vs Utah college football game is set for 3:30 PM E.T. It will be one of 12 other games to have the same kickoff, so you'll need to tune in as soon as you can so you don't miss it.

The Oregon quarterback situation

Oregon will once again have its star QB Bo Nix who is once again proving why he's one of the best signal-callers in the nation.

Nix has compiled a sky-high CMP% this year with 78.4, which resulted in 2,089 total yards so far at this point in the season. In his last game against Washington State, Nix went 18-for-25 for 293 passing yards, alongside two TDs. Even in Oregon's most recent loss to the Washington Huskies, Bo Nix was the consensus best QB on the floor (33-44, 337 yards, 2 TDs).

The Utah Utes are going to have their hands full trying to contain Bo Nix's offensive genius.

The Utah quarterback situation

With highly touted signal-caller Cameron Rising still yet to suit up for the Utes, Utah had to rely on someone else. In their last game, that responsibility fell onto Bryson Barnes.

During the Utes' upset over the USC Trojans, Barnes went 14-23 and passed for 235 yards. He also logged four total touchdowns and one interception--an excellent performance all throughout. However, this was all capped off by him leading a crucial drive that led to a game-winning field goal, allowing Utah to escape USC's clutches.

To say that Barnes (if he does get the nod to start) will be going up against his second-consecutive elite QB matchup is tough is a massive understatement. From going toe-to-toe with Caleb Williams, he now has to trade blows with Nix.