What channel is the Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

Here is everything you need to know to catch the upcoming Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame college football matchup, as part of the week 9 game slate.

The No. 14 ranked Fighting Irish are doing quite well this season, heading into the game against Pitt with a 6-2 win-loss record. As for the Panthers, they're on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. They're currently close to the bottom of the ACC at 2-5, making them the clear underdogs coming into South Bend.

Who do you have winning? Are you excited for the game? Well, read on to be prepared for the impending kickoff as we help close off week 9 of the 2023 college football season.

What channel is Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame game on?

TV Channel: NBC

Livestream: Peacock, DIRECTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV

You can watch the Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame college football matchup on NBC, where it will be nationally televised. You can also live stream it via several subscription services, but mostly just focus on those that carry NBC without much in the way of hefty extra fees. Peacock is your single best bet.

Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The scheduled kickoff in South Bend is set for 3:30 PM E.T., on Saturday, October 28.

The Pittsburgh quarterback situation

Pitt had four straight losses with previous QB1 Phil Jurkovec and felt they needed a personnel change. As a result, in came new starting quarterback Christian Veilleux, who had a solid effort in his last game against Wake Forest despite the team's loss.

Veilleux went 28-for-45 from the field while logging 302 passing yards and three touchdowns in the 17-21 defeat. And before that Wake Forest game, he also had an excellent performance in a win over Louisville--one of the only two teams that have beaten Notre Dame so far this season.

If his performance against the Cardinals is any indication (12-26, 200 pass yards, 2 TDs), then he could very well hold his own against Hartman at the very least. But then again, Sam Hartman is in the running for the Heisman--meaning Christian Veilleux will need to bring his A-game to trade blows.

The Notre Dame quarterback situation

Star QB Sam Hartman will be once again in charge of the Fighting Irish offense in the Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame tussle.

Currently, the team averages a total of 260.1 passing yards per game, wherein Hartman has thus far contributed a team-leading 1,838 passing yards this year. The former Wake Forest transfer also leads the team in passing TDs as expected (18). Hartman is considered one of the best QBs in the nation, and his stats definitely show it.

Hartman had an excellent game against USC and held his own against Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams. He went 13-for-20 against the Trojans, logging 126 passing yards and two touchdowns. Safe to say, Pitt will have their hands full trying to contain him and Notre Dame's offense.