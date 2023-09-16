What channel is the Tennessee football game today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The Tennessee Vols are due to visit the Swamp to face the Florida Gators today. It’s among the more marquee matchups of the week (it’s a rivalry, after all), and many fans will assuredly want to know how they could catch the game live.

Without further ado, here’s what you need to know about the Volunteers vs. Gators matchup. It includes TV channel schedules, streaming options, and which players are sitting it out. All times provided are Eastern.

What channel is Tennessee vs. Florida on today?

The Tennessee vs. Florida game will be broadcast live on ESPN. The network is carried on almost all major cable TV packages, so you won’t really struggle to find it. Furthermore, there are also other streaming options you can use to watch the game. Here are the best ones (via CBS News):

Sling TV (Sports Extra package)

FuboTV

Hulu+ Live TV

Tennessee vs. Florida Start Time

The Tennessee vs. Florida game is slated to start at 7 P.M. E.T.

Tennessee Injury Report

247Sports relays the current injury report for the Vols, who look to maintain their perfect record against the Gators.

For now, there is no official list of unavailable players for Volunteers, as they refuse to share it until pregame. The only bits of related information we can take (if not a little outdated) refer to who had to deal with injuries for the Vols’ game against Austin Peay. Any or all of the names here could merit some monitoring until the official injury report is in:

QB Nico Iamaleava, wrist injury, listed as available for the last game

RB DeSean Bishop, out against Austin Peay due to a practice injury

C Cooper Mays, out against Austin Peay due to “minor procedure,” could be ready against the Gators

ILB Keenan Pili, out against Austin Peay due to an upper-body injury

DT Elijah Simmons, out against Austin Peay

DL Tyree Weathersby, out vs. Austin Peay due to a practice injury

Florida Injury Report

As for Florida, the injury report is a bit clearer. According to Sports Illustrated, here are three players who are on the injured list:

WR Thai Bowman (lower body) - questionable

TE Tony Livingston (upper body) - OUT

LB Ja’Markis Weston (upper body) - OUT

For now, Gators fans will likely feel good that center Kingsley Eguakun is not on the report. He notably started 26 straight games for Florida until he suffered an ankle injury on August 16. He might not be cleared to play against the Volunteers, but this is a good development.

Here are a few other Gators recently removed from the injury report:

QB Jack Miller III

WR Kahleil Jackson

WR Marcus Burke

CB Devin More