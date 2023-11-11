What channel is the Tennessee vs Missouri game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

Tennessee vs Missouri continues the constant flow of college football action for week 11. These two teams have identical 7-2 win-loss records thus far, meaning they're tied for second place in the SEC East and are both within earshot of Georgia at the top.

The Vols recently beat Kentucky and straight-up demolished the clueless UConn Huskies last time out. Heading into this game, they look strong and sure of themselves as they gun for a CFP berth--and possibly a chance at the SEC title if things go their specific ways.

As for Mizzou, they're already a far cry from their performance the previous year. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz must be feeling pretty good about his team right now, as they likely would've never imagined themselves in this position a season ago. They might have lost (closely) to Georgia last time out, but their performance in that game could be enough indication that they can actually hang with a marquee team.

What channel is the Tennessee vs Missouri game on?

TV Channel: CBS

Livestream: Fubo TV

CBS will be the broadcast network to air the Tennessee vs Missouri college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Tennessee vs Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Tennessee vs Missouri college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Tennessee quarterback situation

For the Vols, two names have stood out so far in their QB corps this season: Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava. Milton is the consensus QB1, though Iamaleava also has seen his share of the action.

Milton's sub-par game against Texas A&M is now a distant memory. Since then, he has turned into a lethal offensive weapon for coach Josh Heupel. He's since passed for 271, 227, and 254 yards in his last three games. His game against UConn was basically perfect, with him having all the freedom to create against an overmatched opponent.

As for Iamaleava, Heupel is treating the five-star recruit as the eventual replacement for when Milton goes to the pros. He's yet to see extensive action on the field, but his recent appearance versus UConn did see him tally 86 pass yards on 5-for-9 passes, alongside one touchdown.

Missouri quarterback situation

Brady Cook threw for 212 pass yards on 14-for-30 in Mizzou's loss to Georgia. He also had one touchdown and two interceptions in the performance. His completion percentage is the most glaring part of that split however, and he'll definitely need to up that to take advantage of Tennessee's sub-par passing defense.

The Vols are a paltry 111th in Opp Completion % and 96th in Opp Pass Play %. Cook's average CMP% for the season (67.3) should be more than enough to take Tennessee apart, if he does have a better game than what he had last time out.