What channel is the USC vs California game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

USC vs California is one of the most anticipated games of the Week 9 slate, as it pits two West Coast rivals that are on the complete opposite ends of the spectrum in the Pac-12.

At 6-2, the Trojans are still one of the finest teams in the country, trailing only the undefeated Washington Huskies. But that record conceals an unpleasant reality: they've dropped their last two games against Notre Dame and Utah.

On Cal's side, they're currently 3-4 and at the bottom half of the conference after also losing their last two contests. One could probably forgive them as they did lose to excellent teams (Oregon State and Utah), and the Bears are far from a contender this year anyway.

Heading into this USC vs California tussle at Berkeley, who do you think comes out with a win? That said, here's everything you need to know to catch this game live.

What channel is the USC vs California game on?

TV Channel: P12N

Livestream: Fubo TV, Sling TV, Vidgo

P12N will be the broadcast network to air the USC vs California college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo.

USC vs California start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 4:00 PM E.T.

Kickoff time for the USC vs California college football matchup is 4 PM E.T.

The USC quarterback situation

Well, who else is going to be the QB1 for the Trojans? Pretty sure you know who it's going to be. The only question is what kind of numbers he's going to put up.

Of course, we're clearly talking about defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams. For the season, he's so far logged this split: 166-for-237, 2,277 yards at 70.0 CMP%. This is alongside 23 touchdowns and four total interceptions. For someone of Williams' stature and hype, these numbers are far from insane -- they're actually expected and any dip in this would be looked at with a massive magnifying glass.

But consider his numbers in USC's last two losses. He was 24-for-34 for 256 yards passing (27 rushing) with no touchdowns or interceptions against Utah. Williams had 199 pass yards, finishing 23-for-37 for a 62.2 CMP% with one touchdown and three interceptions in their loss to Notre Dame. These aren't horrible figures, but the Utes sacked him three times and the Fighting Irish sacked him six times.

It only means there's some work to be done by the Trojans' O-line if Williams is to be let loose even more.

The California quarterback situation

In Cal's last two losses, their best QB performance was from Fernando Mendoza. The freshman signal-caller from Miami logged 149 pass yards against Utah (10-for-17) alongside two TDs. And against Oregon State, he threw for 207 yards on 21-for-32 plus two TDs as well and one interception.

But Mendoza is far from the actual starting QB for the Golden Bears. That position was given to Sam Jackson V at the start of the season. But since then, Jackson has relatively underperformed. So don't be surprised if Mendoza gets the nod again in the upcoming USC vs California matchup.