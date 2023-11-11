What channel is the West Virginia vs Oklahoma game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

Safe to say, there's not much positivity about the Mountaineers' 2023 campaign heading into this West Virginia vs Oklahoma clash.

But here's also one certainty: no one expected them to be where they are now, even if it still likely wouldn't be enough to gain a CFP berth.

West Virginia has surprisingly won six out of nine so far--only one more win compared to last year but already four fewer losses. With this win-loss record, they're just below Oklahoma in the Big 12 at sixth in the conference. One could even look at the Sooners' and the Mountaineers' records and conclude that there's not much separating them.

That said, Oklahoma is 7-2 on the season and looking quite good on paper. But that record is hinding the fact that they've lost two straight games. Kansas and in-state rival Oklahoma State are the only two blemishes on the Sooners' previously unbeaten record. They could be looking to play with a vengeance this time around.

What channel is the West Virginia vs Oklahoma game on?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo TV

FOX will be the broadcast network to air the West Virginia vs Oklahoma college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

West Virginia vs Oklahoma start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 7 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the West Virginia vs Oklahoma college football matchup is 7 PM E.T.

West Virginia quarterback situation

Mountaineers QB1 Garrett Greene has improved far beyond his performance last year. But, he's still a little bit unheralded in terms of his passing.

So far, he's tallied 1,545 pass yards for the season--a good number at first glance, but he only completes 53 per cent of his passes. He's also had 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in total.

Greene's relatively sub-par passing completion is ranked 105th in the nation (via WVNews). This is so far down the ladder when compared to Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel, who is ranked fifth (more on him in a moment).

If West Virginia is to stand a chance against the Sooners' desire of a big bounce-back victory, he simply needs to pass the ball better.

Oklahoma quarterback situation

The focus won't be on Dillon Gabriel's stats for the entire regular season so far, as those are easily accessible. Instead, it will be on the turnover issues his game has had during Oklahoma's two consecutive losses.

Gabriel might be the fifth-best passer in the nation in terms of completion, but turnovers still hurt the Sooners' chances in those two games. When asked about the turnovers, he had this to say (via USA Today):

“Just didn’t catch the ball. Fumbled it, and they get the ball. Just can’t happen.”

He adds these about the teams' overall struggles:

“I don’t know. I wish we knew the answer so we could fix it. We’ve just got a lot of issues.”

Well, one thing's for certain: the Sooners will need to figure those answers out fast.