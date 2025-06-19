"What a cornball" - CFB fans react as Diego Pavia reveals using ex-girlfriend's comments for motivation 

Vanderbilt's quarterback Diego Pavia had a remarkable 2024 season, earning him the 2024 SEC Newcomer of the Year title. On Tuesday, Pavia had a candid chat on the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast, talking about his historic win against the Crimson Tide, his breakout season, and the chances of his team making it up to the 2025 national championship, among other things.

On being asked about what fuels his motivation, Diego Pavia named his ex-girlfriend's comments as a catalyst for grinding it out.

"Honest truth, my ex-girlfriend," Pavia said. "It was, like, 'Sh*t, she doesn't want me? Bet I'm gonna go harder.' And It was just, like ... I'm super serious, like in JUCO and still like to this day."

"Once I get under that bar ... like, it was beef. 'Sh*t, she don't want you,' like, take that sh*t personal. That's one of the reasons why I go so hard too."

The netizens reacted to his comments. Some called him:

"Holy shit what a fuc**n cornball," one user wrote.

"Talks like a complete moron," another tweeted.

While other users reiterated host Taylor Lewan's remark on Pavia's statement.

"She doesn't like me, add another 45," commented another.

"Add a 45," wrote a user.

Moreover, Pavia further created headlines as he took a dig at the Big 10, prompting reactions from netizens and Illini coach Bret Bielema as well. In 2024, Pavia clocked in 2,293 yards, 20 touchdowns and 177 completions, leading his team to a 7-6 record.

Insider warns Diego Pavia to hold his mouth following latest latest comments

Last season, Diego Pavia created history at Vanderbilt as he beat Kalen DeBoer's Alabama 40-35, as he completed 16 out of 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

He is further on the lookout for a possible championship win this year as well. However, analyst Ari Wasserman has warned Pavia to tread cautiously as his comments could backfire and provide additional fuel to the Crimson Tide to defeat Vanderbilt.

"You want to know why upsets happen in college football during the regular season?" Wasserman said in an interview segment with On3.

"Because teams show up to games with their heads up their a** a lot. So, for me, If I'm Diego Pavia, I don't know if it's a good idea to talk, like, sh*t to everybody on your schedule." (Timestamp : 5:23.).

Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt will kick off their 2025 season against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Aug. 30.

