"What are you gonna do with Dak?": Cam Newton questions fallout of Jerry Jones potentially hiring Deion Sanders amid rumors 

Amid rumors swirling around Deion Sanders joining the Dallas Cowboys, former NFL MVP Cam Newton considers the first question worth answering is what would happen to the quarterback position.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked to Coach Prime after the team cut ties with former head coach Mike McCarthy.

In Thursday’s edition of “4th and 1 With Cam Newton”, the host recalled the Colorado head coach said that he would only get a job in the NFL if he had a chance to coach his sons in an interview with "GMA3: What You Need to Know".

With Shedeur Sanders expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft and Dak Prescott on the roster after signing a contract extension, it could lead to a difficult situation.

“When do you draft Shedeur? Because Dallas, their Draft pick is what? 17th? 12th? So if you are Dallas, you get Coach Prime. What do you do with Dak? And Shedeur making it abundantly clear that he wants to be the first quarterback taken off the board. Do you trade up and then find yourself in an Atlanta Falcons situation?,” Cam Newton wondered.

As Newton mentioned with multiple quarterback-needy teams higher on the board, the Cowboys would probably have to trade up to get Sanders.

The former Auburn quarterback also mentioned that it would leave Prescott in a tough situation. Dak signed a four-year, $240 million extension before the season, making it hard to trade him.

According to “Over the Cap”, Prescott has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can veto any deal he doesn’t like. The Mississippi State product would also have a dead-cap hit of $103.2 million if traded before June 2nd.

Cam Newton believes Deion to the Cowboys would be a good business move

While reuniting Deion and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL is a difficult proposition, Cam Newton considers that having Coach Prime on the Cowboys’ sideline would be a good business move.

While some analysts wonder if Deion Sanders’ star power would scare Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Newton doesn’t believe that to be a problem.

“As a businessman, as the extreme businessman that Jerry Jones is, the juice is worth the squeeze to consider bringing Deion Sanders to Dallas, because it’s good for business.

“Now, good for business is one thing, good for the locker room is another one. And if you win, all that daddy boss it don’t f**n matter. We are winning,” Newton said.

The former quarterback also called Deion Sanders the “biggest sports coach in the world” during the episode.

