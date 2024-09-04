What is Graham Mertz’s status ahead of Week 2? Florida HC offers insight on team’s starting QB

After a disappointing 41-17 loss to the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes in week 1, the Florida Gators could be without starting quarterback Graham Mertz next game. The Gators will host the Samford Bulldogs in week 2.

An announcement on whether Mertz will play in Week 2 has not been made yet. That said, the team is preparing like he isn't playing, with backup DJ Lagway taking reps with the starters.

"It’s to be determined,” coach Billy Napier said of Mertz's status. “I think that we’re in that process as we speak and we’ll have official word a little bit later today. Tonight we have official media and we are working on an in-house process this week for the SEC availability reports which we will have to do for the first time next week.

"So we’re practicing that process and we’ll have more information after practice today." [via On3].

What happened to Graham Mertz?

Graham Mertz was injured in his last play of the game as the third quarter came to a close against Miami. With the Gators already trailing, Mertz threw a deep pass that turned into an interception. The ball was run all the way back to the 30-yard line.

Things went from bad to worse for Florida. Shortly after releasing the ball, he was hit by two defenders on opposite sides. When Mertz was struck by the first defender, he leaned forward, and the second defender made full contact with his head. He missed the remainder of the game and was placed in concussion protocol.

Will Graham Mertz be available in week 2?

The Gators are going through protocol concerning Mertz's concussion. If he is not fully healthy by Saturday, he will not play. However, it is unclear when a decision will be made public. It is possible that the coaching staff will not announce the starter until the day of the game.

Who will start if Graham Mertz is unavailable?

If Mertz is unable to start on Saturday, the Gators will start five-star freshman DJ Lagway. Lagway came in to finish the game in the fourth quarter after Mertz left the game, and he has the full confidence of the coaching staff.

"We would play a brand of football that reflects his experience and his trengths, no different than we do each week," Napier said. "But I've got a ton of confidence in DJ. We've had him since January. he's a completely different person and player than he was when he first arrived. He's got a really good knowledge of our system." [via AP News].

In preparation for Saturday's game, Lagway is taking reps in practice and preparing with the mindset that he is starting.

