What happened to Arkansas football's Sam Mbake? Razorbacks' scrimmage camp has WR out with a season-ending injury

A knee injury will sideline Arkansas receiver Sam Mbake for the entirety of the 2023 college football season, as confirmed by the team’s spokesperson on Monday. This injury was sustained during the Razorbacks' first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.

In a news conference on Saturday, Coach Sam Pittman initially confirmed the injuries to Sam Mbake and tight end Nathan Bax. He noted that the extent of the damage was unknown, but the two players could not continue with them in the scrimmage.

"We did have a couple guys get banged up out there with Sam Mbake and Nathan Bax," Pittman said. "At this time, I don't know the extent of either one of their injuries, but they did get injured and were unable to come back to the scrimmage."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After the scrimmage on Saturday, the wide receiver took to social media and shared a message suggesting that fans would need to exercise patience to see him in action.

Posting a picture of his leg on Instagram, he wrote, "trust the process," hinting at the seriousness of the injury.

Expand Tweet

Sam Mbake’s injury is a big blow for Arkansas

Sam Mbake was a consensus four-star recruit for Arkansas in the 2022 recruiting cycle. In his freshman season, he played nine games for the Razorbacks, most of which came from the special team.

Sam Pittman spoke highly of him earlier on Thursday.

"Mbake is a wonderful person, and he plays 90 miles per hour all the time, and it’s important to him," Pittman said. "He has improved in every aspect of his game — speed, strength, awareness of what he’s doing. Mbake will be on the field as much as anybody this year. I really like the kid. He’s an awful hard worker."

Pittman briefly experimented with the defensive back last season but didn't get playing time before reverting back to being a wide receiver. Mbake had been involved in the first-team offense, participating in the 11-on-11 fastball segments in the first seven practices of the fall camp.

Expand Tweet

Arkansas wide receiver room after Mbake’s injury

Over the past couple of seasons, Arkansas has witnessed the emergence of top wide receivers within its program. However, as the 2023 season approaches, the wide receiver position carries a sense of uncertainty. Sam Mbake's injury further complicates the scenario.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton finds himself overseeing a roster with a considerable influx of fresh talent. Notably, offensive coordinator Dan Enos brought in three highly sought-after receivers through the portal, further enhancing the Razorbacks' receiving corps.

With Sam Mbake out of the season, the Razorbacks boast the likes of Isaiah Sategna, Andrew Amstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden in its wide receiver room. They could all form great chemistry with quarterback KJ Jefferson in the upcoming college football season.