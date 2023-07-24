Who is Sam Pittman's wife, Jamie? Taking a closer look at the Arkansas HC's personal life

Who is Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's wife, Jamie Pittman, and why has her funny nickname made her famous among the Razorbacks?

Sam Pittman met his wife when he was a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh State University and they got married in 1986. They do not have any children.

When Sam Pittman got his first head coach job at Arkansas after years of being an offensive line coach, he came back with his wife, Jamie, a move that she did not approve of.

She shared a funny anecdote of how mad she was by her husband's move to Georgia to coach under Kirby Smart, as she was a big fan of living in Arkansas.

“So when we left, I was mad,” Jamie said. "I was mad at Sam for about a year – took me about a year to get over it. I was like ‘I can’t believe you moved me again.'”

Mason Choate @ChoateMason



“I’m gonna get on that plane with my beautiful wife and our team and enjoy the heck out of it.” Sam Pittman gave his thoughts about his team getting a big win going into the bye week.“I’m gonna get on that plane with my beautiful wife and our team and enjoy the heck out of it.” pic.twitter.com/obxp35Ukgc

During his introductory speech when he came back, Arkansas fans learned of the huge role Pittman's wife played in convincing her husband to take the job.

“We did not get a divorce when we left Arkansas,” Sam Pittman said. “But she did not talk to me for a year when I was in Athens, because she just loved Arkansas.”

Sam Pittman's wife's nickname

On an 'Always College Football' episode with host Greg McElroy, Sam Pittman explained how he tried to incorporate a new nickname for his wife and how it backfired badly.

“I like the Boss Hog, I like Pit Boss, either one of em,” Pittman said. “I called my wife ‘Mama Hog,’ she hated it. You know, I don’t know why, but that’s out. Pit Boss is what I’ve been called for a long time because of the O-line.”

With the positives that have come for Arkansas after Pittman was hired, including stopping a rotten 20-game SEC (Southeastern Conference) losing streak, the community is understandably fond of him and his wife.

Jamie, Sam Pittman's wife, admitted that the attempted nickname by her husband has stuck and she's enjoying it.

“I'm Momma Hog, I guess," Jamie said in 2020. "The boys call me Momma Hog – I don't know if I like that. Momma Hog. It'll be neat, I'm excited."

Pittman signed a contract extension at Arkansas up to 2027, after which he admitted that he will retire to Lake Hamilton with Jamie.

