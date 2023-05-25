What is Joe Philbin's coaching record? Analyzing the career of Ohio State's newest hire

Joe Philbin recently joined Ryan Day's coaching staff with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former Miami Dolphins head coach was hired as an offensive analyst.

Philbin, who has spent nearly 30 years coaching at the collegiate and professional level, will bring plenty of experience to Ohio State. Take a look at his coaching history below.

What experience does Joe Philbin bring to the Ohio State Buckeyes?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Philbin began his coaching career in 1984 as a graduate assistant for the Tulane Green Wave. After two seasons, he became the offensive line coach for the WPI Engineers, spending two years in the role.

Philbin then took the same position with the United States Merchant Marine Mariners. In 1990, he was hired as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach of the Allegheny Gators. He spent four seasons with the Gators before spending one year as the offensive line coach of the Ohio Bobcats.

Philbin was hired as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach of the Northeastern Huskies in 1995. He left for the same position with the Harvard Crimson after just two seasons. Despite being offered a head coaching role with his alma mater Washington & Jefferson Presidents, Philbin became the offensive line coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes ahead of the 1999 season.

He spent four years in that role before making the jump to the NFL, joining the Green Bay Packers as their assistant offensive line coach. After one season, the position of tight ends coach was added to his title, however, it was removed following the 2005 season.

Ahead of 2007, however, Philbin was promoted to offensive coordinator. He led a top-10 offense every year in the role and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV.

Following the 2011 season, Philbin was named head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He was fired midway through his fourth season after compiling a 24-28 record in his tenure. Philbin joined the Indianapolis Colts as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

After two seasons he re-joined the Packers as the offensive coordinator in 2018. He was promoted to interim head coach for the final four games after Mike McCarthy was fired, leading Green Bay to a 2-2 record. He was not retained following the season.

After taking the 2019 season off from coaching, Philbin joined McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys staff in 2020 as the offensive line coach. He was let go after the 2022 season, prompting his move to Ohio State.

What will Joe Philbin's role be with the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Joe Philbin has joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as an offensive analyst. Philbin will work with offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who played underneath him during his tenure as the Miami Dolphins head coach.

He will reportedly work with offensive line coach Justin Frye and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey. Philbin will bring plenty of experience and knowledge to the Buckeyes staff.

Poll : 0 votes