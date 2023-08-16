Lindsay Shiver, accused of conspiring with the two co-defendants to kill her husband, has been granted bail by the Bahamian Supreme Court in the latest development.

Shiver has been charged with an exorbitant bail of $100,000, subject to specific conditions. Also, in the development, Shiver is supposed to be restricted by an electronic monitoring device and adhere to a night curfew from 16.00 to 6.00 in the morning.

Unraveling Lindsay Shiver's Failed Murder Conspiracy

Lindsay Shiver, from Thomasville, Georgia, and a former Auburn University cheerleader stand accused of engaging in a failed conspiracy to murder her estranged husband, Robert Shiver. The incident took place around July 16, on Abaco Islands land and several months into their divorce proceedings.

The Bahamian authorities exposed the sinister scheme after receiving a tip on the telephone with respect to a separate investigation involving a break-in incident. ABC News reports getting hands-on several court documents, that shed light on the disturbing text, "Kill him" authorizing the murder execution.

The message was also accompanied by the target's picture, Robert Shiver, and an intent to protect her children from him. The murder plot was uncovered in Terrance Bethel's phone, an Auburn University football player involved in a conversation with Lindsay and hitman Farron Newbold Jr.

How did former Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver meet Robert?

Lindsay and Robert crossed paths during a fitness class at Auburn University back in 2007, and they are parents to three children as of now.

Back then, Robert was an active long snapper for the Auburn football team, and Lindsay Shiver cheered for them. The popular cheerleader garnered achievements like being crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and runner-up in the National Festival pageant.

Their journey continued after the initial meeting, and they shared heartwarming moments together, as confirmed by her Instagram posts posing with the family.

She wrote, "The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other. So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe 😘 Cheers to many more."

The divorce initiated by Robert, which, in addition to uncovering a possible romantic engagement between Lindsay Shiver and Terrance Bethel from Auburn University, points a lot toward the story's backdrop. As the investigation continues, there will be more to unravel.