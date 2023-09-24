Colorado is facing Oregon this Saturday in a clash between the No. 19 team in the nation and the No. 10. The Buffaloes and Shedeur Sanders are 21-point underdogs in their encounter versus the Bo Nix's Ducks. In the first half of the game, it has been all Ducks, scoring 42 unanswered points till the time of writing.

Bo Nix did throw his first interception of the season, but his defense immediately stopped Shedeur Sanders. The Ducks' defense has constantly rushed Sanders and sacked him four times. The Colorado running game has produced negative 18 yards as the Buffs continue their Shedeur Sanders dependency.

During the pregame festivities, the Oregon Duck, the Eugene school's mascot, came out to the field with a hat and sunglasses, mocking Coach Prime's extravagant attire choices during games and media appearances this season. But the prank seemed to backfire, as the mascot lost its headgear and had to run out of the field as quickly as it got in.

Some fans referred to the Colorado player's antics during their visit to the field on Friday:

Others pointed out that the mascot probably ran out of the field to avoid getting caught up in the online wars:

One CFB fan found it funny to see the human being inside the Duck:

Another user chose to side with Coach Prime and Colorado:

Others seemed to see some bad luck in the whole situation:

Some fans did find some fun in the entire situation surrounding the Duck mascot:

Tension in the air during Colorado vs. Oregon

The Ducks seemed to have made it their mission to bring Deion Sanders and the Buffs fairytale story to an end. Prior to the game, the Oregon student section gave Coach Prime a piece of their mind.

The tension has been high since images surfaced last night of the Colorado players stepping on the Oregon logo in their field inspection on Friday night.

Coach Dan Lanning told his players that this game would be "rooted in substance." He said that "the Cinderella story is over," adding that Colorado is fighting for clicks while "we're fighting for wins."

At the time of writing, the game looks like a lost cause for the Buffs and a statement by the Ducks.