What is Spencer Rattler's ethnicity? South Carolina QB's nationality and more explored

South Carolina Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler is making waves as one of the best signal-callers in the SEC. And while the team has so far underperformed, he is doing his best at the QB position.

He even had a relatively good game against two-time defending champs Georgia, wherein his team remained within striking distance.

That said, people are starting to ask a bit more about him. For instance, what is Spencer Rattler’s ethnicity? Where does he trace his roots? We’re going to answer these questions here.

Spencer Rattler is half-white, half-African-American, according to his parents, Michael 'Mike' Rattler and Susan Rattler. His nationality is American, as he was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona.

His mother, Susan, is reportedly around 51 years old. A teacher by profession, she has been quite the supportive mom to her son, as she has been seen posting pictures of her and Spencer online on her social media accounts.

Of course, it’s not just Spencer that she’s a huge fan of. Her younger daughter, Olivia, is also quite athletic and plays beach volleyball for Missouri State. Susan shares photos of both Olivia and Spencer mostly on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

As for Spencer Rattler’s father, Michael is reportedly a regional sales rep for the company Citizens Automobile. He also works at another company called Recreation Finance. But despite apparently working two positions, he is said to have never missed a single game or even practice session of his son’s.

Why is Spencer Rattler gaining notoriety?

The Gamecocks are currently 1-2 and in seventh place in the SEC East. But their team performance didn’t hamper the attention that Rattler is gaining for his play.

As the current starting QB for South Carolina, Rattler has been quite productive this season. But the main reason he’s getting traction is him being featured on the Netflix series 'QB1: Beyond the Lights', writes Sports Illustrated. He was featured there alongside two other quarterbacks.

Among his greatest career achievements is bringing his hometown Pinnacle High School in Phoenix to two straight conference titles. He threw for 9,220 yards and 93 touchdowns while there, which led him to sign with the Oklahoma Sooners in college. He eventually found his way to South Carolina, where he would be reunited with head coach Shane Beamer.

As a member of the Sooners, he helped the team win the Big 12 title and a Cotton Bowl, where he also earned MVP. He’s not a household name by any means, but he is slowly making his mark during this college football season. So watch out for him.

