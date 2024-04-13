What time is the Alabama spring game today? Channel, how to watch, Tickets and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play their spring game on Saturday afternoon after a rocky offseason. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

With longtime coach Nick Saban retiring after nearly 20 seasons in charge of the program, former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer has taken the reigns. Today's spring game is the first chance for fans to see what DeBoer is going to do with a team that has kept some star players, like quarterback Jalen Milroe, but lost many others after the departure of Saban.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Alabama spring game.

What time is the Alabama spring game today?

The Alabama spring game will be held at 3 p.m. Central Time (4 p.m. Eastern Time). The game will be held at Bryant Denny Stadium, the home stadium of the Alabama Crimson Tide, which has a capacity of 100,000.

Is the Alabama spring game televised?

The Alabama spring game will be televised on ESPN.

How to watch the Alabama spring game today?

Fans can watch the game on ESPN. However, for those who do not have cable, there are numerous streaming options for fans to view the event.

Streaming services that will allow fans to view it include Direct TV, Fubo TV and Sling. Additionally, fans can take advantage of free trials from Direct TV and Fubo TV to watch the Alabama spring game for free.

Alabama spring game 2024 tickets

Due to the Alabama spring game being a non-ticketed affair (apart from VIP packages, which are currently not available), admission to the game is free.

Furthermore, there are free shuttles to get fans to the stadium, as well as free parking available on the campus of the University of Alabama.

How long is Alabama spring game?

The Alabama spring game should take around three hours to complete.

