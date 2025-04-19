What time is Shedeur Sanders - Travis Hunter jersey retirement today? Looking at Colorado's spring game schedule

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to celebrate the college football careers of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. On Saturday, the team will retire both of their jerseys before their Black & Gold Spring Game. Colorado shared on X that they will honor their former players at 4:35 ET.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Black & Gold spring game will occur at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Tickets for the event are sold out on Ticketmaster. However, fans can watch the conclusion of the Buffaloes' spring training camp on ESPN2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colorado's spring game will give fans a chance to see how the 2025 roster has progressed ahead of the upcoming season. One noteworthy player who will be featured during the event is Julian Lewis. He is hoping to be the Buffaloes' new starting quarterback in his freshman year.

Ad

He joins the team after three seasons playing for the Carrollton High School Trojans, completing 736 passes for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns. Although "JuJu" has shown potential, he is competing against quarterback Kaidon Salter for the starting role.

Salter joined the team after four years with the Liberty Flames, where he completed 147 passes last season for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns. He and Lewis will try to outperform each other to showcase why they should be the starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter's final year with the Colorado Buffaloes

The team's decision to retire Sanders' and Hunter's jerseys has been met with criticism on whether they are worthy of the honor. That said, both players were key to the Buffaloes' success and relevance in the league. Last season, Colorado had its best season since 2016, finishing with a 9-4 record.

Sanders had the fourth most passing yards in the league, completing 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. One of his best performances last year was in the team's 28-9 victory against the Colorado State Rams on Sep. 14, 2024. The quarterback ended the game with 36 of 49 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

Ad

Hunter also had an impressive career on Deion Sanders' team, which led to him winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. The wide receiver/cornerback excelled on both offense and defense.

As a wide receiver, he led the Buffaloes in receiving yards with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded a team-high four interceptions, along with 35 total tackles (24 solo) and one forced fumble.

Both players almost led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance. However, they fell short and ended the season with a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, 2024.

Hunter and Shedeur's tenure with the Buffaloes was short, but they had a remarkable impact last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place