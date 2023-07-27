When George Kliavkoff downplayed Colorado to Big-12 move: "It's not a concern"

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff didn't seem to think the Colorado Buffaloes would leave the conference.

At the Pac-12 media day, Kliavkoff was asked about some schools leaving for the Big-12 which he said was "not a concern". Kliavkoff said:

“Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle.”

George Kliavkoff mentioned he had a commitment from his schools and they wouldn't leave which is why he wasn't worried about more teams leaving the conference. Kliavkoff added:

“I see the commitment all of our schools have to each other. I also kind of know where the sources of that is coming from. I discount that because I know the truth... We decided to focus on the future of the conference. That’s why we haven’t engaged."

Unfortunately for him, Colorado did decide to leave the Pac-12 and will be joining the Big-12 next season. A big reason why is likely the fact that the conference still has not landed a media rights deal which leaves the future of the conference uncertain.

Pac-12's future is murky

Deion Sanders and Colorado will be joining the Big-12

After it was reported that Colorado would be leaving the Pac-12, the future of the conference has become murky at best.

There have also been reports that Utah could also be on the Big-12's wishlist, while Oregon and Washington reportedly expressed interest in joining the Big-10 but it never came to fruition.

The news of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 is quite surprising as not even a week ago, George Kliavkoff was adamant that no more schools would be leaving them.

As of now, Kliavkoff has not released a statement or talked about Colorado leaving for the Big-12. When he will do so remains to be seen. The comissioner now to answer the other schools about what the future of the Pac-12 looks like and whether or not expansion is now a top priority for the conference.

For now, the Pac-12 will be looking towards the start of the college football season which begins in just a couple of weeks.

