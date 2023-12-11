When Jayden Daniels’ ASU teammates belittled the current Heisman trophy winner for transferring to LSU

When Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU almost two years ago, his ex-Arizona State teammates were recorded emptying his locker.

The resurfaced footage shows a group of Daniels' ex-teammates gathered around his locker, removing his personal belongings and disrupting his space. The incident took place after Daniels, a three-year starter at Arizona State, decided to transfer to LSU.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

House of Highlights posted a video clip in which teammates of Daniels at ASU are overheard making disparaging remarks.

"Clear his s--t out. ... He sucks anyways," as they emptied Daniels’ locker following his transfer to LSU nearly two years prior.

As per Brobible, the footage was captured by defensive lineman Travez Moore.

Daniels' current Heisman Trophy achievement did not go unnoticed by some football enthusiasts. Following the broadcast of the footage, former NFL wide receiver JJ Birden commented:

"And it was nice touch on his part because he still thanked his ASU teammates."

NFL cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey, also weighed in, stating:

"All them dudes was lame for that anyways."

Daniels, 22, has had an incredible year, culminating in his victory of the prestigious Heisman Trophy on Saturday. In addition, he was named AP Player of the Year just prior to this award.

What did Jayden Daniels say in his speech for his ex-ASU teammates?

Heisman Trophy Football

QB Jayden Daniels felt an overwhelming sense of joy as his name was announced during the Heisman ceremonies in New York. In his heartfelt speech, Daniels expressed his gratitude towards his teammates, both from Arizona State and LSU.

"I want to thank all my teammates from Arizona State to LSU, you're my brothers," Daniels said. "You work so hard every day and inspire me to be my best. The truth is I will truly miss all you guys."

"Having future NFL players on the team makes my job look easy. My receivers always say this, they're like Waffle House, they're always open.”

He acknowledged his gratitude towards his Arizona State brothers and shared that the thought of leaving them behind would make him miss them.

The fifth-year player, Jayden Daniels, received an impressive 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points, securing the trophy.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. finished a close second, followed by Oregon's Bo Nix in the third position, thus highlighting the prominence of transfer QBs in this year's Heisman Trophy race. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. rounded up the top four, scoring 20 first-place votes and 352 points overall.