When was the last time Michigan beat Ohio State before Saturday?

Michigan fans will be partying all Saturday night after the Wolverines finally took down the Ohio State Buckeyes with Jim Harbaugh as head coach. It was a 42-27 final in a game that had Michigan on track to make the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Ohio State were left wondering what went wrong at a time when they controlled their own playoff destiny.

Fans in Michigan are thrilled because this is not something that happens often this century. Michigan have three total wins against Ohio State since 2001. So when was the last time they won in this rivalry matchup before Saturday?

When was the last time Michigan beat Ohio State?

The last time the Wolverines slayed the Buckeyes before Saturday was by a 40-34 final score back in 2011. Ohio State fans will be quick to point out that was the year Luke Fickell was coaching the team on an interim basis after Jim Tressel was forced to resign. The Buckeyes were in the midst of a major transition because of a scandal and just keeping the game close was a solid way to end their regular season.

Brady Hoke was in his first season at Michigan and beat his biggest rival, even if it did not signal great things to come. At the time it looked like the start of an exciting new era following the short tenure of Rich Rodriguez. Fans in Michigan were just looking for someone to guide the program in the right direction following Lloyd Carr's departure.

It was Michigan's first win over Ohio State since 2003, when the Wolverines advanced to the Rose Bowl. Little did Michigan fans know that the current streak ending would only be followed by a much larger one.

Saturday's win marks the end of a decade-long drought and gives Harbaugh his first win over the Buckeyes in six tries. This is also the first time since 2003 that Michigan beat a ranked Ohio State team. The 2011 victory came with such a major asterisk that fans were ready for a legitimate win over their rivals.

They have that now and the new task at hand is to make sure another drought like this does not occur again. Given the way Saturday went, Michigan fans seem to be in good hands.

