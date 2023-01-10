When TCU came back from 31 points to win a football game and can they do it again

TCU went into the CFP Championship game 38-7 down at halftime against Georgia. The Bulldogs dominated the first half on offense and defense. On offense, they scored five touchdowns and one field goal on consecutive drives. On defense, they had three turnovers, including two interceptions and one fumble.

However, anyone who has followed TCU over the years will remember the last time they came back to win a game from 31 points down, the exact deficit they faced at halftime in this championship game.

It happened during the 2016 Alamo Bowl when TCU faced Oregon. Oregon scored 21 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second quarter to take a 31-0 lead at halftime. What followed next was unprecedented in their history. They scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter and 14 points in the final quarter to tie the game at 31-31. That took the game to overtime.

In the first overtime, each team scored 7 points to tie the scores again at 38-38. A second overtime followed and they exchanged field goals to tie it at 41-41. TCU threw for a touchdown in the third overtime and went with for a failed two-point conversion. But it did not matter as they won 47-41.

