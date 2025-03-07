"When did you do this?" - Travis Hunter gets a special surprise from fiancee Leanna Lenee

Two-way star Travis Hunter was one of the most impressive players at the just-concluded NFL combine in Indianapolis. The reigning Heisman winner already started working out ahead of an anticipated first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Off the field, in a clip posted on the "SkoBuffs" page on X on Friday, Hunter's fiancee, Leanna Lenee, reunited him with his Collins High School trainer coach Drew Johnson before he started training. Hunter showed his surprise and happiness by hugging his former coach while asking Lenee how she had managed to bring him over.

"When did you do this? That's tough," Hunter said.

During his final year at Collins High School under coach Drew Johnson, Hunter tallied seven interceptions as a cornerback while adding 919 yards resulting in 12 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

Travis Hunter reveals Leanna Lenee's role in his life

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee were in the midst of a wave of criticism from both NFL and college football fans in December due to an incident at the Heisman Award show. When Hunter was announced as the winner, his fiancee, seemingly had to be prodded by Coach Prime to hug him.

The discourse threatened to overshadow Hunter's Heisman win, leading him to reveal how devastated his fiancee was with the backlash, causing both of them to deactivate their Instagram accounts. Fans further dug into Lenee's past, with several controversial videos popping up as the situation threatened to spiral out of control.

Although they have returned to the limelight, Hunter and Lenee have kept a lower profile since the Heisman ceremony incident. During Thursday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," the two-way star hosted NFL Pro-Bowler Vernon Davis, who advised him to hire a business attorney to handle his financial matters.

The NFL-bound Hunter revealed that he had already appointed Leanna Lenee to that position.

“I got my business attorney,” Hunter said. “She in the room right now… She be doing so much.”

As a projected top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Hunter is set for a huge payday worth up to $35 million with bonuses exceeding $23.5 million. His new business manager, Lenee, graduated from Kennesaw State University three years ago with a bachelor's degree.

Despite the controversial discourse surrounding their relationship, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee have continued to make videos of their lives ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

