When will Brock Bowers return? CFB insider provides update on the Georgia TE

Georgia Bulldogs junior tight end Brock Bowers suffered a high ankle sprain in the victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Bowers left in the first half of the game and did not return to the field, in what could be a massive injury for the top-ranked college football program in the nation.

Bowers is undergoing a TightRope surgery on his left ankle to heal quicker than traditional surgery. The TightRope surgery involves surgical thread instead of metal screws and anticipates the TE to be back on the field faster. This surgery is pretty common, and the typical timeframe ranges from four to six weeks, meaning he potentially can return during the regular season.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy discussed the injury and the likely timeline. Per McMurphy, Brock Bowers will likely miss the remainder of the season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a week off and then wrap up the regular season with five games. It is possible that Brock Bowers will be held out of those games until the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff to ensure he is 100% healthy.

It will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs' offense looks without Bowers, as he has been the centerpiece of the offense this season. Georgia's remaining five games this season are vs. Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, and at Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

Can the Georgia Bulldogs remain undefeated until Brock Bowers is able to return?

The Georgia Bulldogs must figure things out without tight end Brock Bowers on the field. This season, he has 41 catches for 567 yards (13.8 yards per reception) with four rushing touchdowns and six carries for 28 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown. That means Georgia will need to step up and have other players step up their game.

We already discussed the season's final five games, and one bright spot is that Georgia has a week off to figure out some game planning without Bowers on the field.

The offense will fall on the shoulders of running back senior Daijun Edwards. He has 80 rushing attempts for 460 yards (5.8 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns while adding eight receptions for 64 yards (8.0 yards per catch).

The Bulldogs have a huge hole to fill, but this team was built on running the football and defense at the beginning of their dynastic run. It seems like quarterback Carson Beck will continue to perform well as coach Kirby Smart returns to that brand of football.