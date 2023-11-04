Where is College GameDay Week 10? Schedule, location, date and more explored

ESPN's College GameDay has become the go-to show for college football fans before marquee matchups over the years, and the cast's trips around the country have made it a household show.

So far in 2023, the show's cast has been to nine different college campuses around the country. In Week 9, they visited Salt Lake City, Utah, for Utah vs. Oregon. Which campus are they on for Week 10 of college football action?

College GameDay Week 10 location

On Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, College GameDay will be in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers clash at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This is the second time that the show has pitched camp in Tuscaloosa after being on the scene for the Texas Longhorns' thrilling win against the Tide.

Last season, the Tide were featured in two games on College GameDay: a win against Texas and a loss to Tennessee, both on the road.

This will be the 56th time that the Alabama Crimson Tide will be featured on the show. They have a 35-20 record in those games.

On the other hand, this is the first time this season the show is featuring the LSU Tigers. They have been featured 34 times before, and they have a 21-12 record in those games.

The Tide hold an 8-3 advantage in this tie, which does not bode well for Brian Kelly's team.

The pre-game show will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+ and FuboTV.

Who is the College GameDay guest picker?

The guest picker for this week's College GameDay show has been revealed to be standup comedian Nate Bargatze.

The Titanic Alabama vs. LSU clash

The significance of this game is massive, with both teams jockeying for position for the conference championship game and a possible college football playoff spot.

Last season, Nick Saban's team lost to Brian Kelly's 32-31 in overtime in Baton Rouge in a game that effectively knocked the Crimson Tide out of contention for the college football playoff spots.

This matchup comes on the heels of the first CFP rankings being released earlier in the week, with the Tide ranked No. 8 while the Tigers are No. 13.

LSU fans still consider this matchup a grudge match because Saban left their program and effectively created a dynasty in Tuscaloosa with another SEC team. By the end of the night, there will be one set of sorely disappointed fans.