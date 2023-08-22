Where did Sam Howell play college football? Exploring the collegiate career of the Commanders QB

Sam Howell is currently a rookie QB for the NFL's Washington Commanders. But before he was picked to make a name in the pro leagues, he was one of the best signal-callers to ever suit up for the UNC Tar Heels.

While playing at Chapel Hill, Howell was regarded as one of the best QBs in the nation. Let's take a quick look at his college career to understand better.

Sam Howell's games at the University of North Carolina

As previously mentioned, Howell played QB for the University of North Carolina. He joined the Tar Heels as a four-star recruit in 2019 and was touted as a dual-threat quarterback. Only a few QBs have ranked ahead of him, including Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Spencer Rattler.

To say that Howell hit the ground running with UNC is considered a massive understatement by many. He started all games for the Tar Heels as a true freshman, for one, and his stats were really good for one, too: he threw for 3,641 yards and had 38 TDs, alongside seven interceptions.

Setting records

Sam Howell wasn't just any QB for UNC. He set numerous school records during his stint there as well. Here are some of his most noteworthy achievements, according to GoHeels.com:

Most career passing yards: 10.283

Most passing TDs: 92

Most passing TDs in a season: 38

Highest career passing efficiency: 164.2

Most TDs responsible for: 111

Total career offense: 11,292

In all, Howell owns 27 records for the University of North Carolina, a feat that not many college QBs can boast of. He played three seasons at Chapel Hill and was classified as a potential first-round pick. However, there was a noticeable dropoff in pro scouts' interest in the 2022 QB class, which could be the reason why he dropped into the fifth round (via WithTheFirstPick).

'No major step'

When interviewed after being picked in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Sam had this to say about the jump from college to the pros (via Sports Illustrated):

"Yeah, I wouldn't say there's a major step. Obviously, we haven't started getting into games and game prep yet. I'm sure that the preparation is probably a little bit more in the NFL. But practice-wise, I think just preparing for practice a little bit more."

Howell's skillset and experience translate well from the NCAA to the NFL, making him worthy of the Washington Commanders.