"I can't imagine an adult life where all I ate was chicken tenders" - NFL fans have hilarious reactions to Sam Howell's odd diet

After the Washington Commanders selected Sam Howell out of North Carolina, the young athlete's diet became the topic of some discussion. The quarterback was taken 144th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL players normally keep to a strict diet and exercise plan, allowing them to become the machines we know them to be.

Upon discovering that the new Commanders quarterback only eats chicken, NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the topic.

He's never tried a burger or a steak and won't eat seafood. He orders chicken tenders at steakhouses and brings his own tenders to team dinners.



This user seems to have considered it at length:

Another user spies an opportunity:

Scotty had a different opinion on the subject:

One Commanders fan is more of a realist when it comes to the depth chart:

Proving that there is a meme for everything, this user had this one handy:

Tipico Sportsbook asked a pertinent question:

Jim Harbaugh would not agree with the chicken-loving quarterback:

If you can’t trust your quarterback to eat red meat, who can you trust? This user had some sage advice:

This user finally understands how he fell in the draft:

Bring your own salad dressing to a restaurant and no one bats an eye, but bring your own chicken tenders and there's an inquest.

Quarterback Sam Howell at North Carolina

What the Commanders are getting with quarterback Sam Howell

A player “obsessed” with studying football

A tough QB

A player who's "just Mr. Perfect"



The Washington Commanders’ new quarterback does bring something to the table other than chicken tenders. The 6 foot 1 inch three-year starter from North Carolina has pocket poise and enough mobility to grow into a full-field read quarterback in the future.

Whether the Commanders have a program or system in place for that will be the question of whether Howell eventually becomes a competent NFL starter.

Howell brings positives such as his confidence as a leader, arm power and his ability to climb in the pocket to extend plays. He is also a threat on the ground, particularly in the red zone.

Conversely, his slow release and average accuracy might hold him back from being a starter in the NFL. With the right coaching and development, the chicken-lover might surprise NFL fans in a few years.

The Commanders have Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke ahead of the rookie on the depth chart, so he has some time to develop. But in the NFL you are always only an injury or a bad performance away from getting your shot and if he can take any chance that comes to him, he could become a regular feature for the Commanders.

