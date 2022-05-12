×
"I can't imagine an adult life where all I ate was chicken tenders" - NFL fans have hilarious reactions to Sam Howell's odd diet

Sam Howell in action for North Carolina
Son Trinh
Son Trinh
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 03:22 AM IST
News

After the Washington Commanders selected Sam Howell out of North Carolina, the young athlete's diet became the topic of some discussion. The quarterback was taken 144th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL players normally keep to a strict diet and exercise plan, allowing them to become the machines we know them to be.

Upon discovering that the new Commanders quarterback only eats chicken, NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the topic.

Commanders rookie QB Sam Howell says he only eats chicken.He's never tried a burger or a steak and won't eat seafood. He orders chicken tenders at steakhouses and brings his own tenders to team dinners.H/T @MarkPArmstrong | @Commanders https://t.co/xsFxNH2ctH

This user seems to have considered it at length:

@TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders I can't imagine an adult life where all I ate was chicken tenders.

Another user spies an opportunity:

@TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders Chick-fil-A wyd sign this man to a sponsorship deal already https://t.co/Eh5T3oWp1s

Scotty had a different opinion on the subject:

@TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders Does he use his blues clues lunch pail too https://t.co/w7Ww1QPWsk

One Commanders fan is more of a realist when it comes to the depth chart:

@THoward73 @TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders Our backup qb can have backup personality traits. 🤷🏼‍♂️ i dont care

Proving that there is a meme for everything, this user had this one handy:

@TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders https://t.co/wb0OS1YoOU

Tipico Sportsbook asked a pertinent question:

@TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders Is Sam Howell the kind of QB you want to hangout and eat chicken tenders with?@Washington_Wire

Jim Harbaugh would not agree with the chicken-loving quarterback:

@TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders We now know why he didnt go to michigan 🤣 https://t.co/VDEd2LKUuK

If you can’t trust your quarterback to eat red meat, who can you trust? This user had some sage advice:

@TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders Can't trust a guy that won't eat a good juicy medium rare steak. Trade him.

This user finally understands how he fell in the draft:

@TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders No wonder why he dropped in draft

Bring your own salad dressing to a restaurant and no one bats an eye, but bring your own chicken tenders and there's an inquest.

@SWlMMYs @TheAthleticNFL @MarkPArmstrong @Commanders Assume sarcasm....it is Twitter. But he did say he brings his own chicken tenders to a steak house, so there is that.
What the Commanders are getting with quarterback Sam Howell

The Commanders are getting a guy that apparently only eats chicken off the field, but what are they getting on the field?◻️A player “obsessed” with studying football◻️A tough QB◻️A player who's "just Mr. Perfect"@NicoleAuerbach on the rook ⤵️ theathletic.com/3252876/2022/0…

The Washington Commanders’ new quarterback does bring something to the table other than chicken tenders. The 6 foot 1 inch three-year starter from North Carolina has pocket poise and enough mobility to grow into a full-field read quarterback in the future.

Whether the Commanders have a program or system in place for that will be the question of whether Howell eventually becomes a competent NFL starter.

Howell brings positives such as his confidence as a leader, arm power and his ability to climb in the pocket to extend plays. He is also a threat on the ground, particularly in the red zone.

Conversely, his slow release and average accuracy might hold him back from being a starter in the NFL. With the right coaching and development, the chicken-lover might surprise NFL fans in a few years.

The Commanders have Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke ahead of the rookie on the depth chart, so he has some time to develop. But in the NFL you are always only an injury or a bad performance away from getting your shot and if he can take any chance that comes to him, he could become a regular feature for the Commanders.

Edited by John Maxwell

