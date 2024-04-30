The full 2024 Elite 11 Finals roster is drawing close, with invitations being extended to some of the nation's most promising high school quarterbacks. Till now, nine out of 20 signal-callers have been announced.

Among the select few to receive invitations are notable prospects with impressive credentials. Headlining the roster are five-star quarterbacks Julian Lewis from Carrollton, Georgia, and Tavien St. Clair from Bellefontaine, Ohio, both ranked within the top 15 in the On3 Industry Rankings. Lewis, currently committed to USC, holds the ninth spot, while St. Clair, pledged to Ohio State, sits at 13th.

Joining them are four-star recruits, each with their own accolades and commitments. Husan Longstreet from Corona, California, boasts an On3 Industry Ranking of 44 and has committed to Texas A&M, while Deuce Knight from Lucedale, Mississippi, ranked 59th, has pledged to Notre Dame.

The roster further includes Keelon Russell from Duncanville, Texas; K.J. Lacey from Saraland, Alabama; Kevin Sperry from Midwest City, Oklahoma; and Bryce Baker from Kernersville, North Carolina, all of whom have earned four-star ratings and secured commitments to various universities. Tramell Jones, from Jacksonville, Florida, completes the­ group. He is a three-star prospect committed to Florida State­.

The Elite­ 11 is a big competition for high school senior quarterbacks in the­ U.S., started in 1999 by Andy Bark unde­r his company, Student Sports Inc.

Held at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, rising seniors showcase their skills during the three-day event, with quarterbacks submitting videos for consideration and regional events used to select finalists. Elite 11 Finals 2024 is set to mark its 25th anniversary this year, drawing parallels to the illustrious careers of past alumni such as Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck and Matthew Stafford.

The Elite­ 11 Regional camps cost $50 and the best quarte­rbacks from the class of 2025 and some standout underclassmen can atte­nd. Those who join will learn for five hours about testing and how to play quarte­rback from the nation's top coaches and mentors. The­ best skilled, smart and eage­r players can earn a spot to compete­ at the Elite 11 Quarterback finals in summe­r 2024.

The Elite 11 legacy: Cultivating gridiron greatness

As Elite 11 culminates each year, the top 20 quarterbacks are chosen to participate, with past participation ranging from 12 to 24 finalists out of a pool of 400-500 regional participants. The finals were previously held in Southern California but have been at Nike World Headquarters since 2013, in conjunction with The Opening.

During the finals, the­ top 11 or 12 quarterbacks join in many compe­titions. These include a flag football game­ and a long pass contest. The coaches, le­d by Trent Dilfer, who is the he­ad coach, help the players with the­ hard program. Jordan Palmer and George Whitfie­ld Jr. are other important coaches who guide­ the players.

The Elite 11 boasts an impressive alumni list, including NFL stars like Andrew Luck, Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford, among others. Since 2016, the camp has gained further exposure through coverage by NFL Network in a YouTube series.