While Pac-12 dissolution rumors gain traction, exploring Olympic legacy of FBS powerhouse and its future in sports fraternity

The Pac-12 is nearly done as a conference. Last week, it became official that Stanford and Cal were leaving to join the Atlantic Coast Conference. That leaves only Oregon State and Washington State as the only two schools left in the conference.

With only OSU and WSU left, the Pac-12 is likely done as a conference, especially with reports that the duo could join the Mountain West Conference. For years, the Pac-12 was known for its Olympic legacy and Olympic sports.

Jim Sterk was Washington State's athletic director and quickly came to realize how important Olympic sports were for the Pac-12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I just want to tell you what we are going up against. In lane one is a national champion. In lane two is an Olympic champion. That’s what you had all the time in the Pac-12. It was fun to be a part of it.”

Pac-12 dissolution could be a big blow for the Olympics

Although the big talk of the schools leaving the Pac-12 was for football, it also hurt the Olympics. Stanford, Cal, UCLA and USC have all been known as top schools for Olympic sports. At the moment, many people in the know are uncertain about how Olympic sports would play out come 2024 with all the realignment.

A big concern is travel, as both the Big Ten and ACC now stretch from the East Coast all the way to the West. For Olympic sports like swimming and track, which don't bring in much money, how that would work is a big question.

“One of the things I know about sports is it has uniform rules, so it’s an even playing field,” Chris Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo said.

“Life is unfair but sports are an ideal, and I prize that. I think the colleges understand that, too. I’m optimistic because I believe in the power of student-athletes. So many CEOs have come from college athletics.”

The final concern some schools have is Olympic sport athletes who could decide to skip college and go overseas to train and focus on the Olympics.

“Hopefully, intercollegiate athletics can survive these things,” Sterk said. “These types of opportunities for our athletes have to survive.”

For now, the future of Olympic sports in the NCAA is uncertain, but the Pac-12 dissolving could be the final blow.