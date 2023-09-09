Who is Alabama's starting QB today? Exploring Crimson Tide's QB depth chart ahead of Week 2 game vs. Texas

Throughout the years of Nick Saban's reign in Alabama, fans have seen many talented and prolific quarterbacks emerge and make their way to professional glory in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones are a few names who are still playing and earning recognition in the NFL. This year saw Bryce Young being picked by the Carolina Panthers as the No.1 pick in the draft.

Young was the starter for the past two years in Alabama. Following his departure, redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe earned the Alabama starting QB job ahead of Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson in their Week 1 game against Middle Tennessee.

Milroe put up a great performance during that game. It was an indication of the dual-threat abilities he possessed as a quarterback in the college football scene. He is expected to be the Alabama starting QB once again when they face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

In the game against Middle Tennessee, Jalen Milroe recorded 194 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns as the Crimson Tide flushed out the Blue Raiders by a massive 56-7 scoreline.

He has been the backup to Bryce Young for the past two years, but now it looks like coach Saban has gone on to put his faith in the redshirt sophomore to fill the void left by Young.

Last year, Milroe appeared in eight games for Alabama. He also got the chance to be the Alabama starting QB in one game against Louisiana Monroe when Young sustained an injury. His 2022 campaign ended with 297 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

While Milroe started against Middle Tennessee, both Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson also saw limited time on the field in Week 1. Buchner went on to record 27 yards and one rushing TD. Whereas Ty Simpson managed to score one rushing touchdown while racking up five passing yards.

Alabama starting QB: Exploring the option between Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson ahead of Week 2 clash against Texas

After starting his 2023 debut with a win, Jalen Milroe will be the one heading into the much-anticipated game of 2023. His first game of 2023 against Middle Tennessee saw him becoming the first quarterback in Alabama to rack up three passing TDs and two rushing TDs in the same game.

This performance was a testament to the potential he carries as a quarterback on the field.

Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson will continue being the backup to Milroe. Nick Saban has already made it clear that Milroe's position as the Alabama starting QB is not written in stone. Whoever continues to impress as the season progresses, will get a chance to be named as the QB1 on the team.

Thus, Buchner and Simpson still have a chance to make a name for themselves. If Milroe fails to perform against the Longhorns and their quarterback Quinn Ewers, then Buchner and Simpson may have to step on the field to emerge as winners of the high-octane competition that is lined up for Week 2.

Alabama plays Texas on September 9, the game is scheduled to be held at around 7 P.M. ET.