Who are the Alabama vs Tennessee football game announcers today on CBS? All you need to know about Week 8 game’s coverage team

The Alabama vs Tennessee rivalry of the SEC Conference is also known as the Third Saturday in October showdown. Nick Saban and his team have made an impressive comeback after their Week 2 humiliation in their home at the hands of the Texas Longhorns.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently on a five-game winning streak. Last weekend saw them go against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Despite winning the game 24-21, the offense looked like it needed a drastic improvement if they wanted to close games and avoid the risk of second-half fatalities.

On the other hand, the Tennessee Volunteers have also lost just one game so far this campaign. This came in Week 3 when Florida dismantled them 29-16. Last weekend saw them clinch a victory over Texas A&M, bringing their season to a 5-1 record. Can they continue their winning momentum heading into Week 8?

Alabama vs Tennessee game announcers

The Alabama vs Tennessee clash will be broadcast live on television. Fans can catch all the action of the game on the CBS Network. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on the CBS app, FuboTV app as well as Paramount+ with Showtime.

The CBS game crew for the Alabama vs Tennessee showdown will include Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell. As usual, Dell will be at the stadium as a sideline reporter, while Danielson acts as the analyst of the game. Brad Nessler will be breaking down the Third Saturday in October rivalry as a play-by-play analyst for fans.

What time is the Alabama vs Tennessee game today?

The Alabama vs Tennessee game is expected to kick off at around 3:30 P.M. ET. It will be hosted at the Byrant-Denny Stadium, the home turf of the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

What to expect in the Alabama vs Tennessee game?

Nick Saban has a lot of work to do if they want to have a good chance of continuing their winning ways and being possible contenders for the college football playoffs. With the departure of star QB Bryce Young to the NFL, Jalen Milroe has been taking over the starting QB duties on the team.

However. Milroe has had quite the roller coaster ride so far this season. While he excels in the air game, his down-to-down passing has not been up to the mark, making it difficult for Alabama to close down games easily.

Tennesse is going through a sort of a similar situation as well in their QB department. Hendon Hooker has departed for the NFL as well. Their new starting QB Joe Milton had a scary time last weekend, almost costing the game against Texas A&M with a second-half interception. It will be interesting to see if he can improve his performance in Week 8.