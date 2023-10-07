Who are the Alabama vs Texas A&M football game announcers today on CBS? All you need to know about Week 6 game’s coverage team

The Alabama vs Texas A&M clash this weekend will witness two top teams of the SEC battle it out on the gridiron. Both of them have established a similar record so far, winning four games and recording just one loss heading into week 6. Not only this, but the clash between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is always a treat to watch as Fisher served as the offensive coordinator for LSU under Saban from 2000 to 2004.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked No.11 in the AP rankings. They seem to have found their offensive momentum back. Despite their heartbreaking home loss in week 2 at the hands of the Texas Longhorns, Saban and his team went on to regain their winning momentum against South Florida, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

The Texas A&M Aggies also had a pretty similar experience so far. They were defeated by the Miami Hurricanes in week 2, but have since then bounced back to record three consecutive wins. They may not be ranked in the AP poll, but this does not give Nick Saban the luxury to let his guard down in a game that could potentially alter the SEC West championship possibilities and college playoff contention for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The Alabama vs Texas A&M game will be broadcast on television. Fans can catch all the action of the game on CBS Network. The CBS crew that will cover the game includes Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell. Nessler will be the play-by-play caller of the game. Danielson is in charge of color commentary, while Jenny Dell will be reporting the game live from the sidelines in Texas.

This is also the last season of SEC games being broadcast on CBS since the network did not renew its rights with the conference back in 2019. They went ahead to sign a new deal with the Big Ten conference, which means that from the 2024 season, fans will be able to watch games of the Big Ten on the CBS network.

What to expect out of the Alabama vs Texas A&M game?

The Alabama vs Texas A&M game will have an impact on how the SEC shapes up for the 2023 season. Nick Saban and his team have their eyes set on making it to the college football playoffs after missing out on a spot last year. With new quarterbacks at their disposal, the team has not been as dominant as they were a few years back.

Expand Tweet

The Alabama vs Texas A&M game could provide the platform for Jalen Milroe to secure the confidence of Saban and be the undeniable QB1 of the team for the rest of the season. However, the Aggies cannot be neglected under any circumstance.

The last time they clashed at Kyle Field in 2021, Texas A&M managed to secure a 41-38 upset win. Their starting QB Conner Weigman might be out of an injury, but Max Johnson has been a solid replacement and has prior experience playing against Alabama during his stint with LSU.