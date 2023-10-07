Who are the Oklahoma vs Texas football game announcers today on ABC? All you need to know about Week 6 game’s coverage team

Week 6 of college football will be the final time fans enjoy the Oklahoma vs Texas Red River rivalry game. The Texas Longhorns are undefeated so far and are currently ranked no.3. Steve Sarkisian and his team look like strong contenders for the college football playoffs. They secured a comfortable win against the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend, defeating them 40-14 and ending their winning streak.

Like the Longhorns, Oklahoma has also managed to secure a five-game winning streak so far. They are ranked no. 12 in the AP ranking, and this is the first time that both teams will be entering the Cotton Bowl undefeated since 2011. Week 5 saw them dominate Iowa State, and record a final scoreline of 50-20.

With both teams leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in the coming months, this game will be one special Red River rivalry showdown game for the final time. The game will be played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas and is expected to kick off at around 12 P.M. ET.

The Oklahoma vs Texas game will be broadcast on television. It will be available on the ABC network, while the live stream will also be offered on various streaming apps.

The ABC broadcast crew that will cover the Red River rivalry game will include the likes of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe. Chris Fowler will be calling the game play-by-play. Kirk Herbstreit will be providing all the analytics and analysis of the game while Holly Rowe will be acting as the sideline reporter from Dallas.

What to expect out of the Oklahoma vs Texas game?

When the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners clashed last year, the former managed to whitewash Oklahoma with a 49-0 victory. It was also the debut season for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables with the team. And now, after months, it will be interesting to see how much has he been able to improve from last year, and if the Red River rivalry will bring out a different outcome this year.

The Texas offense looks the scariest in a few years, with quarterback Quinn Ewers leading the team on the field. The O-line particularly showcased its prowess during their Week 2 victory against Alabama at their home ground. It was also the first win for an away team at the Bryant Denny Stadium since 2019.

On the other hand, Oklahoma's offense should also not be ruled out. QB Dillon Gabriel has been the starter since last year after transferring from UCF. And so far, he has been a key asset of Oklahoma's team remaining undefeated this season. But the Texas defense will be the toughest they have faced so far.