"Who?? Asked??": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin claps back at spring game format criticisms with a savage response

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin did not take the traditional route in the Rebels' 2024 spring game on Saturday. Kiffin decided to go for 7-on-7 drills in a revamped "Grove Bowl Games" centered on entertaining fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

However, this shift from the traditional spring game format drew the ire of Heisman Trophy voter, Phil Steele, who took to X to have his say.

"Just watched the Ole Miss 'Spring Game,'" Steele wrote. "Got very little out of it. Dunk contest, Tug of war, Hot dog eating contest, obstacle course, no pads during 7 on 7 flag football game, 50-yard field. Not worth watching, don't waste your time."

However, on Monday, Lane Kiffin decided to clap back at the criticism he received on social media. Kiffin reposted a 247Sports story about the Grove Bowl Games on X and responded to Steele with a fiery response of his own:

"Who?? Asked???"

This year, Lane Kiffin decided to make the spring game an entertainment-centric event, so that fans could also be a part of the various programs scheduled. Another factor behind the move was to curtail player injuries during the offseason.

"It went really good and the number one thing was no injuries," Kiffin said. "A lot of times you stand up here after a spring game and got to go through medical reports with the doctors and trainers. That's really good, but I thought it was pretty neat to see guys compete and a lot of people doing different events. I hope our fans enjoyed it, I know our players did."

Lane Kiffin invites hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut to Ole Miss spring game

One of the main attractions during the 2024 Grove Bowl Games was the hot dog eating contest. To make things more interesting, the Ole Miss coach invited 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut to the event.

Chestnut was rocking an Ole Miss T-shirt while gobbling down hotdogs amid the roar and applause of the crowd. Quarterback Jaxson Dart was left visibly impressed by the world champion and said that the event was "super fun."

"It started off really good, then they gave Joey to the Blue Team then he got all the points," Dart said. "It was really fun. You got a lot of guys get involved into many different things. I thought throughout the whole day the whole team was involved in every activity, which made it super fun."

Last season, Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to an 11-2 overall season with a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. It will be interesting to see how they perform this upcoming season.

