Who is Bryton Constantin? Former Clemson football player's college stats explored in wake of "Squid Game: The Challenge" feature as player '432'

Bryton Constantin recently made waves after featuring in the Netflix reality television series "Squid Game: The Challenge." Inspired by the popular South Korean drama on Netflix, the show has caught the attention of millions around the world.

The show features 456 players competing for a staggering US$4.56 million, which also marks the largest single cash prize ever offered in the history of reality television.

One personality that has caught the attention of many is former college football player Bryton Constantin.

Who is Bryton Constantin?

Bryton Constantin is a former linebacker at Clemson. He was with the Atlantic Coast Conference program from 2019 to 2021.

He joined the Tigers as a unanimous four-star prospect with a great future ahead of him on both the collegiate and professional stages.

However, things didn't turn out that well for the South Carolina native in college football, as he was unable to make any appearance for the Tigers during his time in the program.

Constantin has made it known that he dropped out to participate in the show. For the show, Netflix gave a brief description of Constantin:

“For fun, Bryton likes learning about God and the Earth, as well as riding dirtbikes, working out, cooking, and reading. He plans on forming alliances while also trusting himself. He says he tends to be very outgoing and confident.”

Also, in a recent interview, he commented on his relationship with God, having made statements like "this is how God made" and "God chose me" on the show.

“Growing up I was Catholic, then Baptist and then as I got older I got baptized non-denominational. I don’t like putting myself in a certain religion because what religion was Jesus Christ? I asked that question and people were like, ‘oh wait you’re right,’ and I’m like, ‘OK exactly.’”

Bryton Constantin in the reality show

From the beginning of the Netflix show, Constantin earned the moniker of the dorm "bully" and is branded as arrogant.

He swiftly creates friction with others and establishes alliances with fellow "big" participants in the games, catching the attention of viewers.

Identified as #432 during the competition, Bryton received a considerable amount of screen time before his elimination, making him a memorable figure for viewers.

Without a doubt, the former Clemson linebacker is fast making a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

