Who is Byron Leftwich? Meet Deion Sanders' coaching staff member at Colorado

Deion Sanders has been revamping his coaching staff this offseason. He decided to bring in more people with NFL experience to boost the quality of his staff and further help in the development of players with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Ad

Deion Sanders hired Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the new RB coach. Apart from this, he also brought in Andreu Swasey as the new S&C head from Miami and hired Andrew Gurode and Domatak Peko as the team's O-line and D-line coaches, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Prime decided to bring in another talented member to his staff in the form of Byron Leftwich. As per reports, he is joining the Colorado Buffaloes as an offensive assistant for the 2025 season.

Who is Byron Leftwich?

Byron Leftwich is a former NFL star who played quarterback in the league. Coming out of Marshall, he was drafted by the Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL draft. Leftwich played 10 seasons in the league. He spent one season each with the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers before returning to the Steel City for his final three seasons.

Ad

Byron Leftwich was quite successful as a quarterback in the NFL. He played in a total of 60 games during his career and recorded 10,532 yards and 58 TDs passing. Leftwich also helped the Steelers to victory during the Super Bowl XLIII as a backup to Charlie Batch.

After his retirement, Byron Leftwich began his coaching career as an intern for the Falcons in 2016. He was then promoted to the team's quarterbacks coach ahead of the 2017 season. He was named the team's interim OC in 2018 but was fired after a disappointing 3-13 campaign.

Ad

In Jan. 2019, Leftwich was hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team's offensive coordinator. He won another Lombardi trophy with the team during Super Bowl LV under retired 7x SB champion Tom Brady as their quarterback.

The Bucs fired Byron Leftwich in 2023 and he is now preparing for his new role with Deion Sanders at the collegiate level.

Former 2x SB star turned analyst LeSean McCoy gives his vote of confidence to Byron Leftwich's hire by Coach Prime

The Buffs narrowly missed out on competing for the Big 12 title and the playoffs last season. Coach Prime is ensuring that they do not repeat the same mistake again this upcoming season with a refined coaching staff and roster in place.

Ad

Former 2x Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy was also excited with Leftwich's hire by the Buffs. He took to social media to express his excitement about the situation.

"This is a great pick up... Leftwich is a great coach," McCoy wrote.

Expand Tweet

McCoy played under Leftwich's offense during his time with the Buccaneers. It will be interesting to see if his presence makes a difference this upcoming season for Coach Prime's team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place