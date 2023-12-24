Who are the Coastal Carolina-San Jose State announcers today on ESPN? All about the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl game's coverage team

The 2023 EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl will see Coastal Carolina take on San Jose State on Saturday. Make no mistake that the two squads, despite not being household names, could produce an immensely exciting game, given their respective strengths.

First-year coach Tim Beck has proved to be a worthy hire for Coastal Carolina (the recent controversy involving Beck notwithstanding), as he has been instrumental in the Chanticleers' success this year.

They were quite close to winning the Sun Belt title despite numerous injuries and transfers affecting key players. They failed to go all the way after losing to James Madison Dukes in their season finale.

As for San Jose State, they're likely just happy to be here after starting off the season flat. An opening loss to USC in Week 0 and a walloping from Oregon State in the game after was bad, but they bounced back for the rest of the year.

Finishing strong is a massive statement for San Jose State - who won their final six games of the season. So, who's going to win the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl featuring Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State?

Who are the Hawai'i Bowl announcers today?

What time is the Hawai'i Bowl game Today?

The Hawai'i Bowl is set for an 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State game today?

Starting with Coastal Carolina, it's worth noting that they've relied a lot on their passing offense and had a good amount of success with it.

However, with quarterback Grayson McCall leaving for NC State and wide receiver Tyson Mobley also entering the transfer portal, the Chanticleers' passing offense won't be at full strength.

As for the San Jose State Spartans, their problems are more focused on how their defense holds up. They are an atrocious 112th in EPA per play and are among the worst at overall team defense.

However, the Spartans' defense is noticeably better against the pass, as they only allowed 181.7 passing yards, good for 14th-best in the nation. Safe to say, it will be critical in handling Coastal Carolina's aerial attack, which is already suffering.

