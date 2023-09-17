Who are the Colorado-Colorado State football game announcers today on ESPN? All you need to know about Week 3 game’s coverage team

The Colorado-Colorado State Week 3 football game has been the most talked about contest this past week. The college football world is ready for some Mile High fireworks as Coach Prime's Colorado guns for their third straight win. The Rams are in for a rocky ride as they enter Folsom Field with a loss and a bye.

The Heisman conversation is buzzing in the Colorado locker room with rising star QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way talent Travis Hunter.

Deion Sanders and his team have faced a challenging journey, making the game against the Rams a welcome breather. The following weeks hold daunting matchups against No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 USC, making this clash an opportune moment.

Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, and Quint Kessenich will be in the booth for the television broadcast on ESPN for the Colorado-Colorado State football game.

Exploring the ESPN announcers for the Colorado-Colorado State game

ESPN College Football announcers

Mark Jones

Jones is an esteemed Canadian sportscaster. He has been a fixture in the world of sports broadcasting since 1990. He is a familiar voice in both college football and NBA games on ABC and ESPN, making him a seasoned member of ESPN's broadcasting family.

Louis Riddick

Riddick embodies a rich football legacy. The former NFL safety's (1991–1998) football pedigree runs deep, with his brother, Robb Riddick, an RB for the Buffalo Bulls over eight seasons. Riddick shares his football insights as an esteemed analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Quint Kessenich

Quint is a seasoned American broadcaster, gracing ABC and ESPN screens since 1993. His versatile coverage spans lacrosse, basketball, football, hockey, wrestling, and horse riding.

What did the coach at Colorado State say about Deion Sanders?

Jay Norvell stirred the pot ahead of the Colorado-Colorado State matchup by commenting on Deion Sanders' coaching style. His comments about taking off his hat and glasses when speaking to grownups drew the Colorado Buffaloes' ire.

“I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder, I told [the team] when I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,” Norvell said on The Coach's show.

Norvell later attempted to dial down the effects of his comments with a late-night tweet, but it contradicted his initial comments.

Deion Sanders is a master of theatrics. He has a response ready, which he'll convey to the Colorado coach at the end of the game. The tensions surrounding this encounter continue to mount as the game approaches.

