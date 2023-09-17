Watch: Deion Sanders surprised by The Rock’s sudden appearance on College GameDay broadcast for Week 3

WWE Icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered a stunning surprise to coach Deion Sanders in the ESPN College GameDay set in Boulder, Colorado. The unexpected encounter added an electrifying touch to the show's discussion of the Buffaloes' impending showdown with the Colorado State Rams.

Dwayne Johnson made a blockbuster entry to the College GameDay set, where he was welcomed as the celebrity guest picker for the Rocky Mountain showdown. With an epic WWE-style entrance, complete with his iconic theme song, The Rock added a dose of Hollywood flair to the morning show alongside Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders found himself surprised by Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock's appearance. He paid his respects with a bow before sharing an embrace with the WWE legend and Hollywood superstar.

Dwayne Johnson praised Deion Sanders for revolutionizing College football, as per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports:

“He’s changing the face of college football and he’s doing it his way. But he’s also doing it in a way — and this is the hard part — that is galvanizing not only a town in Boulder, Colorado, but also galvanizing an entire country.”

The Rock also said that he had an agreement in place to have a face-to-face battle with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39 this year before talks fell through.

Deion Sanders surprises Lil Wayne with a custom Colorado jersey

Hip-hop icon Lili Wayne made a special appearance in Boulder to witness the Colorado Buffaloes face off against the Colorado State Rams. Additionally, he was there to display the profound influence Deion Sanders wields over the Buffs' football program. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN at 10:00 PM EST.

Coach Prime is known for his affection, he presented the rapper with a personalized No. 17 Colorado jersey during Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show.

The number, 17, holds deep significance for Lil Wayne, representing the ward of his upbringing in New Orleans. Moreover, Lil Wayne recently featured in Nas' latest single "Never Die," offering praise to Coach Sanders while playfully taking aim at the New Orleans Pelican's Zion Williamson.

The Rock picks Colorado on ESPN College GameDay in a rather exciting way

The WWE legend turned Hollywood superstar returned to Boulder on Saturday to share his prediction for the Rocky Mountain rivalry during ESPN's College GameDay. In a dramatic fashion, shedding his jacket to unveil Shedeur Sanders' jersey and roaring, "Colorado, all day, baby,"

The Boulder crowd erupted into cheers, underscoring Deion Sanders' magical touch on Colorado football. Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit all picked Colorado in the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.