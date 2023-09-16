Who will be Colorado State's starting QB today? Exploring Rams' QB depth chart ahead of Week 3 game vs. Colorado

In a long-awaited showdown, Colorado State and No. 18 Colorado are set to revive the Rocky Mountain rivalry. The two haven't clashed horns on the football field since 2019. Colorado boasts a five-game streak against the Rams, dating back to 2015, with dominant victories.

The Buffaloes are coming in as favorites for the match on Saturday. The matchup will be played in the Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado. Deion Sanders has propelled the Buffaloes to one of the hottest starts in the 2023 college football season. His team claimed victories against TCU and Nebraska in his debut coaching season.

Notably, it's been 30 years since Colorado began a season with two Power Five triumphs, excluding the COVID-19 year.

Who will be Colorado State's starting QB today?

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, CSU QB

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is expected to be Colorado State's starting QB in the matchup against Deion Sanders and his team. He is taking over for Clay Millen after the CSU offense struggled in Week 1 from a loss to Washington State. Even though Millen left the game with an injury, Brayden finished 13-for-20 for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

According to Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan, this is what Fowler-Nicolosi had to say:

“I’m trying to look at it as another game, just trying to focus on working hard this week, practicing well, getting the job done. Obviously, I think the whole team is pretty dang excited about that atmosphere and what that game means to all the fans.”

Colorado State's QB depth chart

Ram's Coach Jay Norvell felt a shift was necessary to breathe life into the offense. He commented on the team's QB change:

"The time is right for Bray to get an opportunity. He sparked us and drove for a couple of scores. The bottom line is we've got to score points and be more effective, and we've got to be competitive and lead at that position."

Let's take a look at the revised Rams' QB depth chart:

Jackson Brousseau, HS: Lehi

Clay Millen, HS: Mount Si

Giles Pooler, HS: Giles Pooler

Jackson Statton, HS: La Joila

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, HS: Aledo

Colorado QB Depth Chart

Colorado TCU Football

Shedeur Sanders shines at Colorado, achieving a remarkable feat in his team's 2-0 start. He is the first Buffaloes player since Koy Detmer to record back-to-back games with 350+ yards and three touchdowns.

Let's take a look at the Buffaloes' QB depth chart:

Shedeur Sanders, HS: Trinity Christian School

Gavin Kuld, HS: High Point Christian Academy

Kasen Weisman, HS: South Paulding

Ryan Staub, HS: West Ranch

The match between the Colorado State Rams and the Colorado Buffaloes will be televised on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. EST.

