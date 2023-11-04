Who are the Colorado vs Oregon State announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

The Colorado vs Oregon State week 10 game will be a crucial matchup for the Pac-12 conference. Both teams will look to regain their momentum and bounce back after weekend losses.

The Colorado Buffaloes had a strong start to the season, with a three-game winning streak. However, Deion Sanders and Co. could not maintain this stride, as they have lost four of their last five games. Last weekend, they suffered a heartbreaking 28-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

Despite taking an early lead, Colorado could not sustain their firepower and defensive shape. Coach Prime will hope for a better result in week 10 and improving on their 4-4 overall record.

Meanwhile, the No. 16 ranked Oregon State Beavers will also look for a better result after a week 9 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. Nevertheless, they have won six of eight games this campaign. They have a difficult road ahead if they want to be Pac-12 championship contenders, though.

Colorado vs Oregon State game announcers

Fans can catch all the action of the Colorado vs Oregon State on television. It will be broadcast live on the ESPN Network. Moreover, the live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app, Sling TV and other streaming platforms.

The ESPN crew that will cover the Colorado vs Oregon State game includes Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton. Flemming will act as the play-by-play caller of the week 10 Pac-12 matchup, while Osweiler will be the studio analyst.

Meanwhile, Kayla Burton will cover the game live from the stadium as a sideline reporter.

What time is the Colorado vs Oregon State game today?

The Colorado vs Oregon State game kicks off at around 10 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at Folsom Field, the home ground of the Colorado Buffaloes.

What to expect in the Colorado vs Oregon State game?

On paper, the Oregon State Beavers look like the favorites to win this week 10 matchup.

They have a solid run game and could look for opportunities to take advantage of a lacking Colorado run defense. Meanwhile, the Buffs have their own worries. One of their major key points of concern is protecting their quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The offensive line so far has not been able to do this properly, with Shedeur getting sacked in games more times than he would like. Last weekend against UCLA, he was sacked seven times. So the O-line will have to do a better job of giving their QB that space to make game-changing passes.