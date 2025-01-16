“Who the hell is this a**hole”: HOF NFL QB reflects on his first impression of Coach Prime as he receives eye-catching honor

Coach Prime was at the HULA Bowl Hall of Fame Inductees function. In a video uploaded on YouTube by Well Off Media, the Colorado coach heard a funny story about himself from Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Doug Flutie. The 62-year-old quarterback played football for several teams, including the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, among others.

After being introduced and joking about a single highlight of him being played over three times, he shared a story about the Colorado HC with the audience.

"One Deion story: Deion's a rookie playing for Atlanta," Flutie said. "I'm in New England. I come out on the field hours early, and I look. I'm sitting on the sideline, sitting on the bench, and I look down the field and there's this guy. I mean the sharpest dressed guy in the country comes walking in, big freaking gold chain with this big gold dollar sign around."

"I'm like, 'who the hell is this a**hole walking in.' 'Hey, that's Deion,' someone said, 'he's the rookie corner,'" Flutie added (Timestamp: 06:20).

CFB analyst downplays Coach Prime's contribution to the Dallas Cowboys

Deion Sanders’ legacy with the Dallas Cowboys has always been a hot topic, but NFL analyst Jason Whitlock threw some shade on Coach Prime’s impact during his time in Dallas. On "Fearless," Whitlock argued that Sanders wasn’t the driving force behind the Cowboys’ Super Bowl success in 1996.

Instead, he labeled Sanders a "ring chaser" who joined an already stacked roster. Whitlock explained that Sanders’ arrival in Dallas was largely due to an injury to starting cornerback Kevin Smith.

“Deion was not the engine that drove the Cowboys or the 49ers to the Super Bowl,” Whitlock claimed.

Sanders boasted a seven-year, $35 million contract and Pro Bowl accolades for the Cowboys, but Whitlock believes his impact was overhyped. The analyst suggested Sanders’ personality and “me-first attitude” contributed to the Cowboys’ decline.

“He stayed in Dallas I believe for five years, and after that first Super Bowl, the Cowboys never won another Super Bowl. By the end of that deal, they were a six and 10 football team and out of the playoffs. Deion Sanders actually ushered in the end of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty,” Whitlock said (Timestamp: 26:00).

Whitlock added that by the end of his deal, Dallas was a 6-10 football team and blamed Sanders for “ruining the culture.”

