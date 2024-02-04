Who is J.B. Brown? What we know about Michigan's new special teams coordinator replacing Jay Harbaugh

J.B. Brown has been named Michigan football's special teams coordinator, according to a statement on Friday by coach Sherrone Moore.

Brown joined the Wolverines' program as an analyst for special teams in 2021. He would replace Jay Harbaugh, who is set to join his father and former Wolverines coach, Jim Harbaugh, at the LA Chargers.

J.B. Brown thanked coach Moore for the opportunity and said:

"I am excited for this opportunity and grateful to Coach Moore. I know how we want to run our special teams units, and I will ensure we are an aggressive group capable of making plays that set up our offense and defense for success."

J.B. Brown, born on Jan. 5, 1967, carved a niche for himself as he successfully played 12 seasons in the NFL at the cornerback position.

He began at DeMatha Catholic High School and played defensive back at the University of Maryland, College Park, under coaches Bobby Ross and Joe Krivak.

Drafted by Miami in the 12th round of the 1989 NFL draft, Brown's original contract totaled about $65,000. He played a significant role for the Dolphins over eight years and appeared in the 1992 AFC championship.

His time in Miami was concluded in 1996 due to salary cap considerations. In 1997, he was acquired by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played a vital role in their team's perfect 11-5-0 record, finishing first in the AFC Central Division.

Brown's last NFL stop was with the Detroit Lions, where he signed in 1999 and wrapped up his career with 30 tackles in 16 games.

After retirement, he took a behind-the-scenes role as sports performance and training director for the Grassroots Football League. He is married to Renee, and the couple has three children.

J.B. Brown's coaching career

Transitioning from the gridiron to the coaching arena, Brown's role as a special teams analyst at Michigan since 2021 has been pivotal.

The specialist teams FEI stood third, second and 27th under his tenure from 2021 to 2023, whereas the SP+ positions secured stood second, third and seventh. Michigan's net punting ranked fifth in 2021 and 22nd in 2023, with opponents managing only a 20% return rate on punt attempts since 2021.

Noteworthy achievements include blocking four punts and two field goals in the past three seasons, and in 2023, punter Tommy Doman impressed with 18 precision punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Kicker James Turner's record-setting 65 PATs and 119 points underscores the tangible results produced under Brown's guidance.

Will J.B. Brown be able to lead Michigan for a natty?

While it's premature to make predictions, J.B. Brown's track record, strategic approach, and commitment to an aggressive and play-making special teams unit certainly position Michigan for success.

Coach Sherrone Moore expressed confidence in Brown and said:

"Coach Brown has an outstanding mind for special teams and knows how we want to attack that phase of the game. He has been a key factor in our special teams success."

J.B. Brown's intimate knowledge of the team's operations, evident from his role as a special teams analyst since 2021, is expected to facilitate a smooth transition into his new position.