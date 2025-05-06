Who is Jared Curtis? A look at Georgia’s latest commit

The Georgia Bulldogs landed the commitment of five-star quarterback prospect Jared Curtis. This gives coach Kirby Smart another powerful offensive weapon for his program.
Curtis was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He is the son of realtor Barbara Whittington Curtis and Jesse.
The five-star quarterback prospect played for Nashville Christian School in Bellevue, Tennessee. Curtis spent three seasons with the team and established himself as a reliable signal-caller while tallying 7,637 passing yards with 130 touchdowns. He helped the team to the Tennessee Division II-A state championship during his junior high school campaign.
Curtis was committed to the Bulldogs last year in March. But in the end, he reversed his decision to explore other potential options. This led to him being linked with other top programs like Alabama and while also meeting with UNC head coach Bill Belichick.
On January 31, the five-star quarterback prospect announced that he has scheduled official visits with four teams: Georgia, Auburn, Oregon and South Carolina. Curtis narrowed his options to Oregon and Georgia, with his dad Jesse claiming that he was having a difficult time choosing between the two.
"We've been to Georgia so many times," Curtis' dad said as per ESPN. "We've got a great relationship with these coaches. We just know them all so well. They're a bunch of great people and we have a lot of comfort there."
Both Oregon and Georgia reportedly maintained constant contact with Jared Curtis. In the end, he decided to play for Kirby Smart's team.
Kirby Smart has 2-word reaction to Jared Curtis' commitment to the Bulldogs
Kirby Smart was elated after his team landed the commitment of the No.1 quarterback prospect of the 2026 class. After Curtis officially made his commitment on Monday, the head coach took to social media with a two-word reaction.
"Go Dawgs!!" Smart wrote in a tweet on X.
With Curtis' commitment, the Bulldogs have their first five-star commitment of the 2026 class. He also becomes the eighth player to commit to the program in the 2026 recruiting class.
Smart is reportedly looking to pair Jared Curtis' commitment with five-star OT Jackson Cantwell.
Last season, the Bulldogs won the SEC title and made it to the quarterfinals of the 12-team College Football Playoff. As Smart looks to regain the dominance, Curtis is expected to become a key player on offense in the next few years.
Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!