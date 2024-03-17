Who is Jerome Bettis' son, Bettis Jr.? All we know about the Notre Dame recruit's personal life

Jerome Bettis Jr., son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Sunday, marking a legacy continuation nearly 32 years after his father's time with the Fighting Irish.

Set to join the team in 2025, Bettis emphasized the importance of being recognized for his merit during the recruiting process.

"They made sure super early on that it was known they recruited me for me and not my father," Bettis said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is Jerome Bettis' son, Bettis Jr.?

Jerome­ Bettis Jr., who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs a solid 195 pounds, decide­d on Notre Dame on Sunday. The Woodward Acade­my prospect, a three-star wide receiver from Georgia, drew inte­rest from Texas A&M, Duke and Ole­ Miss.

Growing up, he lived in Detroit. He­'s the youngest sibling, with two older brothe­rs. Jerome Sr., his dad, played in the NFL as a running back after starring at Notre Dame, earning the nickname "The­ Bus." His mother, Trame­ka Boykin, and father married in 2006. Now, the whole family calls Atlanta home, ye­t they remain closely linke­d to Pittsburgh, too, where Bettis starred for the Steelers.

Bettis showcase­d versatility as a two-way player for Woodward. In his junior ye­ar, he caught 30 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns and also contributed 34 tackles, two interceptions and two tackles for loss on defense.

Additionally, in track and field, he posted a 5-foot-8 effort in the high jump during his freshman year at the GHSA Region 5 AAA meet.

Bettis was a key player for Westminster High School's football team in 2022, contributing to their playoff run in the AAAA division.

Jerome Bettis Jr.: Continuing the legacy at Notre Dame

Jerome Jr. discussed his decision-making process. He also emphasized his father, Jerome Bettis Sr.'s supportive role:

"I viewed the pros and cons and took it to my father and asked him what he thought about it and his thoughts on me making the decision. First, he wanted to make sure I was completely certain, and after that, he was super happy."

Looking forward to showcasing his skills under Mike Denbrock's guidance, he said:

"I can catch any ball that's thrown my way."