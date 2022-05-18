"Your smile says it all!" - NFL fans shower Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis with praise after graduating from Notre Dame

On Monday, Hall-of-Fame running back and former Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis graduated from the University of Notre Dame. It was a moment 28 years in the making.

Bettis attended the University of Notre Dame from 1990 to 1992. He declared for the 1993 NFL draft, leaving Notre Dame. 28 years later, at age 50, he received his degree in business. He only needed four credits to graduate, and he returned to Notre Dame and finished the required classes.

Jerome Bettis @JeromeBettis36 I have been waiting 28 years to celebrate this moment. I am so proud to be a graduate of the University of @NotreDame class of 2022!! I have been waiting 28 years to celebrate this moment. I am so proud to be a graduate of the University of @NotreDame class of 2022!! https://t.co/VjfleJ40Ia

Fans reacted to Bettis graduating and were happy to see the former Steeler get his degree.

Jerome "The Bus" Bettis had a tremendous 13-year career in the NFL

NFL Hall of Fame Induction

Jerome Bettis was one of the best downhill runners in NFL history. Bettis played 13 years in the league. In 1993, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he played his first three seasons.

On April 20, 1996, Bettis was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft in exchange for the Steelers' second-round pick and their fourth-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft.

After recording back-to-back 1,000+ rushing yards in his first two seasons with the Rams, Bettis picked up success in his first year with the Steelers and registered six-straight 1,000+ rushing yards.

In his career, Bettis has totaled 13,664 rushing yards, 91 rushing touchdowns, 200 receptions, 1,457 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns. He was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and won Offensive Rookie of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

Jerome Bettis ended his career on top. He won Super Bowl XL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in his hometown city of Detroit, Michigan.

