"Three dogs and one bone" NFL analyst mimics phrase from Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on QB battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in an unfamiliar situation heading into the 2022 season. As of right now, there is no clear starter at the quarterback position in Pittsburgh, and it will be an open battle per head coach, Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers currently have three quarterbacks on their roster. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, newly-signed Mitchell Trubisky and regular backup, Mason Rudolph.

NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler described the Steelers competition as three dogs and one bone. Fowler said:

"I'm told they plan to play no favorites and Mike Tomlin's words are sincere because if there's anywhere in the NFL that is truly merit-based and about competition, it's the Steelers."

He then said:

"Mike Tomlin is known for this famous line among players in the building, which is, 'Two dogs, one bone' and now you've got three dogs and one bone. Well guess what? They've got to fight for it. "

He went on to describe the situation:

"Mitchell Trubisky has six plus million dollars on the books this year. He is likely to be the favorite. He'll get his chances with plenty of reps but I was told that he even knew that Kenny Pickett was a strong possibility going into this. He was there at number 20. Everybody knows what's going on. Mason Rudolph has more experience than anyone in the system."

Mitchell Trubisky could be the Steelers starting quarterback

During the off-season, Pittsburgh signed Trubisky to a 2-year $14.25 million contract.

While Tomlin is yet to name a starter, Trubisky seems to be the early favorite of the three. He is the most experienced of the three Pittsburgh quarterbacks and is also being paid the most this season.

Pickett, who was selected with the Steelers' 20th-overall pick, may need some time to develop to adjust to the NFL, so Trubisky has the upper hand there.

Mason Rudolph has been a backup in Pittsburgh ever since he was drafted in 2018. He had a run as the starter in the 2019 season when Ben Roethlisberger was injured and Rudolph struggled. He played in 10 games that year and threw for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Coach Tomlin expects the competition to be fierce and is excited to watch his players perform. Tomlin said:

"I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat. So, we will proceed with that understanding that it's going to be challenging from an organization standpoint, but it's a good challenge and I'm excited about watching those guys perform."

By week one, Pittsburgh could have their starter for the season. For the first time in the lives of many, it won't be "Big" Ben Roethlisberger under center in week one.

