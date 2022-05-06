"I don't expect anyone to take a backseat:" - Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on QB competition for 2022 starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers got their man in the draft when they were able to land Kenny Pickett with the no. 20 overall pick in the first round last week.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke with NFL Network's Rich Eisen about the quarterback competition in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin said:

"I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat."

He went on to say:

"The challenge is from a structure standpoint. Are we providing enough of a platform for all the guys to show what they're capable of? I'm excited about watching these guys compete."

He then said:

"So, we will proceed with that understanding that it's going to be challenging from an organization standpoint, but it's a good challenge and I'm excited about watching those guys perform."

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/steelers-… Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects "fierce" QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett: "I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat." Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects "fierce" QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett: "I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat." nfl.com/news/steelers-… https://t.co/4KPUxM8KaO

Tomlin also added that he's excited to add Pickett to a quarterback room that includes Mitchell Trubsiky and Mason Rudolph:

"We thought he had pro-level anticipation and pro-level accuracy. Often times, those are two variables that really require a lot of adjustment from a quarterbacking standpoint. Hopefully, that's an asset to him in terms of being able to compete and being ready, if his performance dictates it."

He concluded:

"One of the things that was very evident about Kenny being next door is he's just a ridiculous competitor, so we're just excited about putting him in the mix and watching him compete against Mitch and Mason and seeing where that leads us."

Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph to compete for Steelers QB position

Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers

For the first time in years, there's a quarterback competition in Pittsburgh. For the last 18 years, Ben Roethlisberger was the franchise quarterback, but he retired at the end of the 2021 season. With he retired, the Steelers added Mitchell Trubisky in the offseason.

Pittsburgh signed Trubsiky to a 2-year $14.25 million contract. They also added quarterback Kenny Pickett in the draft. Mason Rudolph was already on their roster as a backup to Roethlisberger

The Steelers finished the season 9-7-1, squeezing into the playoffs thanks to a remarkable sequence of events. They beat the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 in overtime, the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and then a last-second overtime field goal prevented a tie between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Wild Card round proved to be a humbling 21-42 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, eradicating any hopes of a third Roethlisberger Super Bowl win.

Heading into the season, coach Tomlin has made it clear that the best man will win the quarterback job. Each quarterback will have to show that they're the best man to lead the Steelers this season.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kenny Pickett lead the Steelers this year? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell