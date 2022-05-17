"Been waiting 28 years to celebrate this moment" - NFL Hall of Famer wins hearts with touching graduation post

NFL Hall of Fame running back Jerome "The Bus" Bettis made a career out of toppling defenders. At the age of 50, Bettis continues to defy the odds. He recently graduated at the top of his class from the University of Notre Dame.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers legend took to Twitter to announce to the world that he'd put the finishing touches on getting his college degree.

"I have been waiting 28 years to celebrate this moment. I am so proud to be a graduate of the University of Notre Dame class of 2022!

Jerome Bettis @JeromeBettis36 I have been waiting 28 years to celebrate this moment. I am so proud to be a graduate of the University of @NotreDame class of 2022!! I have been waiting 28 years to celebrate this moment. I am so proud to be a graduate of the University of @NotreDame class of 2022!! https://t.co/VjfleJ40Ia

Bettis left the University of Notre Dame and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 10th overall pick of the 1993 draft. Bettis moved on to join the Steelers in 1996 and forge a career that has placed him in the NFL Hall of Fame.

For his career, Bettis has 13,662 rushing yards, which is good for eighth on the all-time list.

Who will lead the NFL in rushing yards in 2022?

New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts

In 2021, a new running back was crowned for the first time as the leader in rushing yards. The player was none other than Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

In just his second season, Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards, 500 yards more than second place, who was Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns with 1,259 yards. Taylor became the centerpiece of a Colts team that just missed out on the playoffs in 2021.

The 2019 and 2020 incumbent rushing leader Derrick "King" Henry of the Tennessee Titans missed extensive time in 2021 with a lingering foot issue. Despite missing nine games last season, the former Heisman Trophy winner still finished ninth on the rushing list.

Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals (1205), Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1200) and Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings (1159) finished third, fourth and fifth on the 2021 NFL rushing list, respectively.

So which running back will win the 2022 NFL rushing title?

The answer to that question often relies on who is healthy and who isn't. If the past is any indication of future performance and health is not an issue, then it could be forecast that Derrick Henry could, once again, reign at the top of the list next season.

In 2020, Henry ran for 2,027 yards, which is good for fifth all-time in a single season. With Henry missing most of last season, he should be good and ready to go when the 2022 NFL season rolls around.

The king will, once again, seek to earn his crown...his rushing crown...at the end of next season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe