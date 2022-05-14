Watch: Peyton and Eli Manning share valuable insights with Notre Dame students in a rare appearance together

Brothers Peyton and Eli Manning are two NFL legends. Both are two-time Super Bowl champions (Peyton won one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos, and Eli won his two with the New York Giants) and have been essential within the communities of their respective teams.

The two have teamed up to speak to a crowd of Notre Dame students about what it takes to be successful on and off the field, after an invite by head coach Marcus Freeman.

“The best teams I played on, our best players practiced the hardest every day. They set the example every day. They were sitting in meetings, taking notes, paying attention. Our young players were like ‘Holy cow! This is how they do it here. I’m going to take notes, I’m going to pay attention.’ We got on the practice field, full speed.”

Peyton went on to say,

“Talented players that are unselfish and set the example of the building is what it's gonna take to be a Notre Dame football player."

Eli then recounted his time with the Super Bowl teams he led in New York.

“Our first championship, I wanted to win a championship for Michael Strahan, that was my goal. He was our leader, he was out there every practice, you know he’d encourage us, he’d motivate us. Fifteen years in the NFL, never won a Super Bowl, he's there and you want to go in that final two-minute drive and win a championship for him.”

Eli went on to say that, during their second Super Bowl run, he wanted to win it for the guys who weren’t there the first time and that,

“Afterwards they told me they wanted to win one for me so that I’d have one more than my brother.”

The ManningCast will give NFL fans another unique look at Monday Night Football

Even in retirement, both Peyton and Eli Manning continue to be positive ambassadors for the NFL. The inspiration they bring to young players is invaluable in helping to create talented football players and setting the example of how people with their platform should give back to their communities.

With the 2022 NFL schedule release, we know some of the great matchups on the upcoming Manning Cast. The show is hosted by the brothers and is a different take on Monday Night Football. Live on ESPN 2, the Mannings welcome special guests while giving their thoughts on the game. It should be another great season.

